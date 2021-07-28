Sanjay Dutt films that you need to watch

Rocky was the debut film of Sanjay Dutt, who was launched by his father Sunil Dutt in this musical revenge drama
Rocky
The film addressed the plight of the immigrant workers living in the Gulf and hence still has a relevance of sorts today
Naam
The film was said to be inspired by the play Cyrano de Bergerac. Sanjay Dutt’s character is a handicapped orphan brought up by Salman Khan’s parents
Saajan
This gritty drama had him playing a taxi driver who falls in love with a prostitute and fights her pimp as well as the system in order to rescue her. The realistic portrayal by Dutt as a man fighting his own demons, is easily one of his best performances ever
Sadak
Subhash Ghai wanted to cash-in on Baba’s notorious image and hence cast him as the anti-hero in this cops vs the bad guys’ drama. But Sanjay Dutt was so good that he eclipsed everyone else in the film
Khalnayak
This is the film where Sanjay Dutt brought out all his angst and showed the world he can deliver a knockout punch when given a chance
Vaastav
He played the concerned father, caught between his duty and filial love to the T and showed us he could excel in a de-glam role too
Mission Kashmir
The actor played a gunda, who has to pretend to be a doctor in order to fool his parents in this take-off on Patch Adams. Sanju baba was looking for a change of image and wowed the viewers with his comic timing in this Rajkumar Hirani comedy
Munna M.B.B.S
Parineeta
Sanjay Dutt played the strong, silent suitor to Vidya Balan in this period romance and played the perfect foil to the hot-tempered Saif Ali Khan
Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Sanjay Dutt reprised his character from the original Munnabhai but with a difference as this time the Bhai wasn’t pretending to be a doctor but he had turned Gandhian. It was fun to see a tough as nails goon practising non-violence. He gave Gandhigiri a new lease on life in the process