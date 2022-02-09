Entertainment
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
FEB 09, 2022
Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata's love story
Heading 3
First met
Sanjay Dutt first met Maanayata when he was dating a young artist called Nadia Durrani. Maanayata's original name was Dilnawaz Shaikh
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
The two became friends and eventually began dating. The pair dated for two years before exchanging wedding vows
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Dating phase
The couple kept their relationship under wraps and made their first appearance together in an award show in 2007
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
First appearance
Maanayata stood like a rock in the actor's life, and was always there for him through ups and downs. They eventually decided to get hitched for the rest of their lives
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Like a rock
In February 2008, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Marriage
In 2010, the couple were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Blessed with twins
In 2013, when Dutt was sentenced to jail, he used to write letters to his wife, asking about his family's well-being
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Sanjay wrote letters
The couple's love story was also briefly mentioned in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju, which was Dutt's biopic
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Biopic
The couple's social media posts reaffirm everyone's faith in love and leave fans in awe
Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram
Match made in heaven
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera’s Mehendi