AKSHAT SUNDRANI

FEB 09, 2022

Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata's love story

First met

Sanjay Dutt first met Maanayata when he was dating a young artist called Nadia Durrani. Maanayata's original name was Dilnawaz Shaikh

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

The two became friends and eventually began dating. The pair dated for two years before exchanging wedding vows

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Dating phase

The couple kept their relationship under wraps and made their first appearance together in an award show in 2007

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

First appearance

Maanayata stood like a rock in the actor's life, and was always there for him through ups and downs. They eventually decided to get hitched for the rest of their lives

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Like a rock

In February 2008, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Marriage

In 2010, the couple were blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Blessed with twins

In 2013, when Dutt was sentenced to jail, he used to write letters to his wife, asking about his family's well-being

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Sanjay wrote letters

The couple's love story was also briefly mentioned in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju, which was Dutt's biopic

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Biopic

The couple's social media posts reaffirm everyone's faith in love and leave fans in awe

Image: Maanayata Dutt Instagram

Match made in heaven

