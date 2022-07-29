Heading 3
Sanjay Dutt’s cute pics with Trishala
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
This pic had Sanjay Dutt holding little Trishala in his arms
Childhood memories
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Another blast from the past had Sanjay Dutt posing with Trishala as they relaxed on a couch
Holding his princess close
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
As Sanjay Dutt wished his daughter in California, the father and daughter duo were seen twinning in white
Twinning in white
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
This pic had Sanjay and Trishala twinning in black and made a perfect duo
Slaying in black
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Trishala looked beautiful in her floral dress as she held Sanjay Dutt close while posing for the camera
Holding daddy close
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Sanjay and Trishala make for perfect selfie partners and this pic is proof
Selfie partners
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Aren’t they one of the cutest father and daughter duos?
All smiles together
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt can’t take his eyes off his little girl as he holds her in his arms
Daddy’s girl
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Trishala and Sanjay’s equation speaks volumes about their unconditional love
Unconditional love
Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt held his daughters Trishala and Iqra close in this cute pic
Daughter love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits