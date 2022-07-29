Heading 3

Sanjay Dutt’s cute pics with Trishala

JULY 29, 2022

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

This pic had Sanjay Dutt holding little Trishala in his arms

Childhood memories

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Another blast from the past had Sanjay Dutt posing with Trishala as they relaxed on a couch

Holding his princess close

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

As Sanjay Dutt wished his daughter in California, the father and daughter duo were seen twinning in white

Twinning in white

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

This pic had Sanjay and Trishala twinning in black and made a perfect duo

Slaying in black

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Trishala looked beautiful in her floral dress as she held Sanjay Dutt close while posing for the camera

Holding daddy close

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Sanjay and Trishala make for perfect selfie partners and this pic is proof

Selfie partners

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Aren’t they one of the cutest father and daughter duos?

All smiles together

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt can’t take his eyes off his little girl as he holds her in his arms

Daddy’s girl

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Trishala and Sanjay’s equation speaks volumes about their unconditional love

Unconditional love

Image: Trishala Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt held his daughters Trishala and Iqra close in this cute pic

Daughter love

