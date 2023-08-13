Heading 3
August 13, 2023
Sanjay Dutt's exciting film lineup
Sanjay Dutt is reportedly doing a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming biggie, Jawan. The film is scheduled to release on 7th September, 2023.
Jawan
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The 64 year-old actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo. Sanjay Dutt is playing a ruthless villain in Thalapathy Vijay starrer pan-India film. Releasing on 19th October, 2023.
Leo
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Post KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is doing another Kannada film, 'KD - The Devil'. Starring Dhruva Sarja in lead, the action film is also a pan-India venture.
KD - The Devil
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt has signed Puri Jagannadh's next biggie, Double Ismart. The actor will play 'Big Bull', a stylish villain opposite Ram Pothineni on the big screen.
Double Ismart
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The Agneepath actor has announced his first Punjabi film, Sheron Di Kaum Punjabi. Sanjay Dutt will share screen space with Gippy Grewal.
Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The actor is reportedly doing a prominent role in the Prabhas-Maruthi horror film. Rumored to be titled 'Raja Deluxe', the film stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead.
Raja Deluxe
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The 'Munna Bhai' actor is coming back with 'Circuit' as Sanjay Dutt announced an untitled film with Arshad Warsi. The duo will be seen together after 12 years on the big screen.
Untitled film
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The popular duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are also doing prominent roles in Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3.
Welcome 3 & Hera Pheri 3
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt is headlining a horror-comedy flick titled, The Virgin Tree. The star cast includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and debutant Nick.
The Virgin Tree
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanju Baba is starring in Ahmed Khan's next action flick. Titled 'Baap', the film also stars Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jacky Shroff.
Baap
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
The actor has shot for a family comedy titled, Gudchadi. The film features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushali Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.
Gudchadi
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Pinkvilla (Rahul Raut)
information source
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
