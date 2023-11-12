Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Sanjay Dutt's memorable villain roles

Sanjay Dutt is enjoying his second inning in the film industry. Known for many great characters, the actor has established himself as the first choice for the villain roles in every big movie these days

Sanjay Dutt

Images: Imdb

Most recently, the actor has played the role of the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Sanju baba is getting immense praise throughout the nation

Leo

Images: Imdb

Here's taking a look at Sanjay Dutt's memorable villain roles that attained him the position of a great actor

The List

Images: Imdb

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ballu Balram in Khalnayak. The Subhash Ghai directorial film attained a cult status and made Sanjay Dutt's character Immortal for years 

Ballu Balram

Images: Imdb

Sanjay Dutt's character from the 2005 released film Musafir gained him immense love. He was ruthless and stylish

 Billa

Images: Imdb

The actor played Kancha in Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath in 2012. His menacing performance attained him the iconic status among his fans. It is among his best performances in his filmography 

Kancha 

Images: Imdb

Sanjay left no stone unturned to get his teeth into the skin of Ahmad Shah Abdali’s role from 2019 released film Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker

 Ahmad Shah Abdali 

Images: Imdb

The veteran actor excelled in essaying the character of Adheera from the film KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. It made him the first choice for villain roles in Pan-India films

Adheera

Images: Imdb

Daroga Shuddh Singh 

Images: Imdb

Sanjay Dutt proved his acting abilities once again by portraying a murkier, quirky and clever villain role in Shamshera. His character of Daroga Shuddh Singh was the biggest takeaway from the film

On the work front, the actor has a dozen films in his lineup. Some of them are - Double Ismart, Raja Deluxe, KD: The Devil, VidaaMuyarchi and others

Work Front

Images: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

