Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Sanjay Dutt's memorable villain roles
Sanjay Dutt is enjoying his second inning in the film industry. Known for many great characters, the actor has established himself as the first choice for the villain roles in every big movie these days
Sanjay Dutt
Most recently, the actor has played the role of the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Sanju baba is getting immense praise throughout the nation
Leo
Here's taking a look at Sanjay Dutt's memorable villain roles that attained him the position of a great actor
The List
In 1993, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ballu Balram in Khalnayak. The Subhash Ghai directorial film attained a cult status and made Sanjay Dutt's character Immortal for years
Ballu Balram
Sanjay Dutt's character from the 2005 released film Musafir gained him immense love. He was ruthless and stylish
Billa
The actor played Kancha in Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath in 2012. His menacing performance attained him the iconic status among his fans. It is among his best performances in his filmography
Kancha
Sanjay left no stone unturned to get his teeth into the skin of Ahmad Shah Abdali’s role from 2019 released film Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker
Ahmad Shah Abdali
The veteran actor excelled in essaying the character of Adheera from the film KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. It made him the first choice for villain roles in Pan-India films
Adheera
Daroga Shuddh Singh
Sanjay Dutt proved his acting abilities once again by portraying a murkier, quirky and clever villain role in Shamshera. His character of Daroga Shuddh Singh was the biggest takeaway from the film
On the work front, the actor has a dozen films in his lineup. Some of them are - Double Ismart, Raja Deluxe, KD: The Devil, VidaaMuyarchi and others
Work Front
