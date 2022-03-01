Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

march 01, 2022

Sanjay Kapoor's bond with his children

About the family

Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot with Maheep in 1997. The couple have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Sanjay shares a beautiful relationship with his children and always roots for them as evidenced by his social media

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Daddy cool

The actor often takes to social media to praise and express his pride in his children

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Social media

The actor and his children make a fantastic trio. Here they look all voguish as they strike a pose for a picture

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Stylish trio

This childhood photo of Shanaya with her father is enough to brighten anyone's day!

Childhood picture

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Sanjay and Jahaan look all smiles as they pose after their fresh haircuts in this throwback picture from the lockdown phase

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

All smiles

Sanjay and Shanaya make one of the coolest duos in the Bollywood industry and give major father-daughter goals

Daddy’s princess

Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

When Sanjay trimmed Jahaan's moustache for the first time, he posted this adorable video on social media with the caption "Father-son bonding, First time, special moment"

Video: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Father-son moment

