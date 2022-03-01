Entertainment
Sanjay Kapoor's bond with his children
About the family
Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot with Maheep in 1997. The couple have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Sanjay shares a beautiful relationship with his children and always roots for them as evidenced by his social media
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Daddy cool
The actor often takes to social media to praise and express his pride in his children
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Social media
The actor and his children make a fantastic trio. Here they look all voguish as they strike a pose for a picture
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Stylish trio
This childhood photo of Shanaya with her father is enough to brighten anyone's day!
Childhood picture
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Sanjay and Jahaan look all smiles as they pose after their fresh haircuts in this throwback picture from the lockdown phase
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
All smiles
Sanjay and Shanaya make one of the coolest duos in the Bollywood industry and give major father-daughter goals
Daddy’s princess
Image: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
When Sanjay trimmed Jahaan's moustache for the first time, he posted this adorable video on social media with the caption "Father-son bonding, First time, special moment"
Video: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram
Father-son moment
