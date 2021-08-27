Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s best films

The 2015 film Bajirao Mastani depicts the legendary love tale of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani. This film's background score was also composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Mary Kom, directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in 2014. The film took home the National Film Award for Best Popular Film at the 62nd National Film Awards
In 1999, the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, was released. This film was praised for its epic emotions, beautiful cinematography and excellent performances
Saawariya, which was released in 2007, has a visually arresting style to it. This is a film aimed solely at those who see cinema as a form of aesthetic expression
Padmaavat is Sanjay Leela Bansali's masterpiece. Before it was released, this film received a lot of criticism, but when it was released, people were blown away by its magnificence
An emotional roller coaster, Guzaarish was released in 2010. It's a film that's full of life, emotion and passion
Rowdy Rathore is a 2012 movie starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. This movie had a combo of action and entertainment
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a captivating, dazzling and fascinating love story. It was released in 2013 and has been a huge commercial success for Bhansali
Gabbar Is Back was released in 2015. This film is both thought-provoking, action-packed as well as entertaining. Its monologues also received a lot of praise
Devdas is an all-time classic film. It reaches the deepest recesses of our minds. It is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest works