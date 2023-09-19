Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for mastering the subtle art of storytelling through grand production scale, soothing music and powerful performances
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular roles was the last released film that Bhansali had directed. It was a successful venture at the box office and grabbed many accolades at various award ceremonies
Last Release
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
The movie won a total of five national film award including the Best Actress for Alia Bhatt's impeccable performance
Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
National Award
Bhansali is presently working on the post production of Heeramandi. The Netflix series is set in 19th century of Lahore where courtesans used to live like queens
Immediate Next
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Baiju Bawra
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Soon after the release of Heeramandi, SLB is planning to begin Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads
Inshallah
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Moreover, the director is also expected to revive his shelved project Inshallah with one of the top stars of Bollywood starring alongside Alia Bhatt
Shahid Kapoor's Next
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in talks with Shahid Kapoor for a big commercial film. A top director will be signed to helm the project while Bhansali will serve as the producer
Moreover, Bhansali is also producing a love story starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead. The movie will be directed by Ravi Udyawar
Ravi Udyawar Film
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
In addition, there have been reports doing rounds about the Rowdy Rathore sequel. Reportedly, Anees Bazmee is directing the film while Bhansali is bankrolling it. A young actor is said to bag the lead role
Rowdy Rathore 2
Image: Anees Bazmee's Instagram
Other than films/shows, Bhansali is also planning to bring his music album