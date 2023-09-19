Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 19, 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood. He is known for mastering the subtle art of storytelling through grand production scale, soothing music and powerful performances 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular roles was the last released film that Bhansali had directed. It was a successful venture at the box office and grabbed many accolades at various award ceremonies

Last Release

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

The movie won a total of five national film award including the Best Actress for Alia Bhatt's impeccable performance

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

National Award

Bhansali is presently working on the post production of Heeramandi. The Netflix series is set in 19th century of Lahore where courtesans used to live like queens

Immediate Next

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

 Baiju Bawra

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Soon after the release of Heeramandi, SLB is planning to begin Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads

Inshallah 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Moreover, the director is also expected to revive his shelved project Inshallah with one of the top stars of Bollywood starring alongside Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor's Next

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in talks with Shahid Kapoor for a big commercial film. A top director will be signed to helm the project while Bhansali will serve as the producer

Moreover, Bhansali is also producing a love story starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead. The movie will be directed by Ravi Udyawar

Ravi Udyawar Film

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

In addition, there have been reports doing rounds about the Rowdy Rathore sequel. Reportedly, Anees Bazmee is directing the film while Bhansali is bankrolling it. A young actor is said to bag the lead role

Rowdy Rathore 2

Image: Anees Bazmee's Instagram 

Other than films/shows, Bhansali is also planning to bring his music album

 Others

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

