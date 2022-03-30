Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 30, 2022

Heading 3

Sanya Malhotra’s travel escapades

Travel junkie

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is a pure adventure geek. From slow travel to thrilling adventures, she does it all

Sanya has done this once-in-a-lifetime skydiving expedition and has proven that adventure runs through her veins

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Skydiving

The actress went on a desert adventure and appeared to be lost in the grandeur of the spectacular landscape

Desert vacay

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

The Dangal actress channelled her inner photographer in the desert

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Channelling her inner photographer

Exploring Japan

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

As she strolled through the streets of Japan, Sanya sported a voguish look

 Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya chose an uber-cool look for her day out in New York. She shared a picture of her exploration on social media

New york

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

The actress had a book and a mug of coffee with her on her mountain escape

Mountain escape

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Here, the actress appears to be captivated in nature's unparalleled glory

Lost in nature’s beauty

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

This picture of the actress appears no less than a poster as she strikes a pose on a beach

Poster picture

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya & Maheep's Dubai vacay

Click Here