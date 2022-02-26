Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 26, 2022
Sanya Malhotra's Bollywood journey
Dangal
Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 as Babita Kumari in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal. The film was a box office smash hit, breaking several records
Image: IMDb
Following her debut, she starred as Chhutki in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Pataakha in 2018
Image: IMDb
Pataakha
The same year, she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the Amit Sharma directorial Badhaai Ho
Badhaai Ho
Image: IMDb
In 2019, she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. The film received mixed reviews from critics
Photograph
Image: IMDb
Later, she portrayed Anupama Banerjee in Anu Menon's film Shakuntala Devi. The film received positive reviews from critics
Shakuntala Devi
Image: IMDb
In 2020, she starred as Shruti Choksi in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. The film received widespread praise
Ludo
Image: IMDb
Following Ludo, she starred in the Umesh Bist directorial Pagglait. The film received positive reviews from critics
Pagglait
Image: IMDb
In 2021, she co-starred with Abhimanyu Dassani in the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics; however, the actors' performances were lauded
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Image: IMDb
