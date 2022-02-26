Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 26, 2022

Sanya Malhotra's Bollywood journey 

Dangal

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 as Babita Kumari in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal. The film was a box office smash hit, breaking several records

Image: IMDb

Following her debut, she starred as Chhutki in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Pataakha in 2018

Image: IMDb

Pataakha

The same year, she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the Amit Sharma directorial Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho

Image: IMDb

In 2019, she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. The film received mixed reviews from critics

Photograph

Image: IMDb

Later, she portrayed Anupama Banerjee in Anu Menon's film Shakuntala Devi. The film received positive reviews from critics

Shakuntala Devi

Image: IMDb

In 2020, she starred as Shruti Choksi in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. The film received widespread praise

Ludo

Image: IMDb

Following Ludo, she starred in the Umesh Bist directorial Pagglait. The film received positive reviews from critics

Pagglait

Image: IMDb

In 2021, she co-starred with Abhimanyu Dassani in the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics; however, the actors' performances were lauded

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Image: IMDb

