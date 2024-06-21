Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JUNE 21, 2024
Sanya Malhotra's Upcoming Movies
Debuted with Aamir Khan's Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has always been very choosy about her script choices
Sanya Malhotra
The actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur opposite Vicky Kaushal
The actress also made a lot of buzz because of her strong performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year
Sanya has an exciting slate of movies in the upcoming years. Check it out!
Sanya Malhotra is headlining Mrs. - The Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. Helmed by Arati Kadav, this film is set to hit the screens soon
Sanya Malhotra is doing a cameo role in Varun Dhawan's upcoming action drama, Baby John
Reports suggested that the actress has also joined the ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam's film, Thug Life. Though, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet
Sanya Malhotra has recently joined the cast of Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial gritty thriller drama. The untitled movie stars Bobby Deol as lead
Sanya is also playing a pivotal role in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are playing the lead roles
Some of her best performances include Dangal, Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Pataakha, Photograph, Ludo, Jawan, and others
