 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 21, 2024

Sanya Malhotra's Upcoming Movies


Debuted with Aamir Khan's Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has always been very choosy about her script choices 

 Sanya Malhotra 

Image: IMDb

The actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur opposite Vicky Kaushal 

Last Film

Image: IMDb

The actress also made a lot of buzz because of her strong performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year

Image: IMDb

 Jawan Performance 

Sanya has an exciting slate of movies in the upcoming years. Check it out!

What's Next? 

Image: IMDb

Sanya Malhotra is headlining Mrs. - The Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. Helmed by Arati Kadav, this film is set to hit the screens soon 

Mrs.

Image: IMDb

Sanya Malhotra is doing a cameo role in Varun Dhawan's upcoming action drama, Baby John 

 Baby John 

Image: IMDb

Reports suggested that the actress has also joined the ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam's film, Thug Life. Though, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet 

 Thug Life 

Image: IMDb

Sanya Malhotra has recently joined the cast of Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial gritty thriller drama. The untitled movie stars Bobby Deol as lead 

 Anurag Kashyap’s next 

Image: IMDb

Sanya is also playing a pivotal role in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are playing the lead roles 

 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 

Image: IMDb

Her Filmography 

Image: IMDb

Some of her best performances include Dangal, Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Pataakha, Photograph, Ludo, Jawan, and others

