Akshat Sundrani

MAR 26, 2022

Saqib Saleem’s Bollywood journey

Bollywood debut

Saqib Saleem made his acting debut in the 2011 romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, which was a box office hit

He received praise for his acting in the film and was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut

Mere Dad Ki Maruti

In 2013, he co-starred in the comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti with Rhea Chakraborty, which was both critically and commercially successful

Following that, he appeared in Bombay Talkies, a collection of four short films. Saleem appeared in Karan Johar's segment "Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh," with Rani Mukerji and Randeep Hooda

Bombay Talkies

He portrayed Avinash, a young homosexual man who is smitten by his co-worker's husband

In 2014, he portrayed a skating coach in Aniket Bhargava's film Hawaa Hawaai. The film went on to become a critical and commercial success

Hawaa Hawaai

Later, Saleem played a cricketer in the action thriller Dishoom in 2016, alongside Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the picture was a moderate box office success

Dishoom

Following Dishoom, he co-starred with Huma Qureshi in Dobaara: See Your Evil. The film was an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood film Oculus, and critics gave it mixed reviews

Dobaara: See Your Evil

The same year, he appeared in the Alaya Sen directorial Dil Juunglee alongside Taapsee Pannu. However, the film tanked at the box office

Dil Juunglee

The same year, he appeared in Remo D’Souza’s directorial Race 3 as as Suraj Singh. The film was a commercial success

Race 3

In 2021, Saqib starred in the Kabir Khan directorial 83 as Mohinder Amarnath. The film was critically acclaimed

83

