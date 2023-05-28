mAY 28, 2023
Sara- Janhavi: Actors who love South Indian cuisine
Every part of India has different lip-smacking cuisines. South India is well known for its tea, coffee, idli, dosa, upma, and many more food items
The Gaslight actor is an avid traveller and doesn't miss the authentic food of that location. She relishes some filtered coffee and idlis
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Ananya was seen happily eating 'Sadya' on banana leaves along with Vijay Deverakonda while travelling cities for film promotions
Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor believes eating healthy should be a way of life. She opts for a light breakfast consisting of idlis and coconut chutney
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Janhvi has often expressed love for South Indian Cuisine on her social media. She would often feast on podi dosa with coconut chutney
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Malaika has mentioned several times in her videos that she enjoys South Indian Cuisine and loves Murukku, Avial, and other dishes
Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora
The Ramleela actor loves having home-cooked South Indian Cuisine dishes like idlis, uttapam, upma, and dosa
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The Desi Girl who has moved to LA misses authentic Indian food and often has it in her NYC restaurant 'Sona'. She shared pictures of idli and masala dosa on her social media
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Kriti would often share her pictures from her mouthwatering meals. She would often share relishing the cuisine on a banana leaf
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Since the actor has turned vegan, the new food he loves to eat are ghee idlis
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
