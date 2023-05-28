Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 28, 2023

Sara- Janhavi: Actors who love South Indian cuisine

Every part of India has different lip-smacking cuisines. South India is well known for its tea, coffee, idli, dosa, upma, and many more food items

Image : Pexels

South India

The Gaslight actor is an avid traveller and doesn't miss the authentic food of that location. She relishes some filtered coffee and idlis

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Ananya was seen happily eating 'Sadya' on banana leaves along with Vijay Deverakonda while travelling cities for film promotions

Image : Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor believes eating healthy should be a way of life. She opts for a light breakfast consisting of idlis and coconut chutney

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Janhvi has often expressed love for South Indian Cuisine on her social media. She would often feast on podi dosa with coconut chutney

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Malaika has mentioned several times in her videos that she enjoys South Indian Cuisine and loves Murukku, Avial, and other dishes

Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika Arora

The Ramleela actor loves having home-cooked South Indian Cuisine dishes like idlis, uttapam, upma, and dosa

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The Desi Girl who has moved to LA misses authentic Indian food and often has it in her NYC restaurant 'Sona'. She shared pictures of idli and masala dosa on her social media

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Kriti would often share her pictures from her mouthwatering meals. She would often share relishing the cuisine on a banana leaf

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Since the actor has turned vegan, the new food he loves to eat are ghee idlis

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here