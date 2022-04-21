Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 21, 2022
Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s loving bond
Their close bond
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is extremely close to her mother Amrita Singh and her pictures prove that
Adorable mom-daughter duo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara loves to go on trips and outings with her mom
‘Atrangi Re’ actress loves to celebrate festivals in unique ways with her mother
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Eid Mubarak
In this throwback memory, Sara can be seen twinning with her mother
Throwback Memory
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is an exact copy of Amrita Singh. This picture proves the uncanny similarities
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Like mother, like daughter
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in vibrant outfits for a function
Glamorous duo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
From holidays to dinner outings, Sara takes out time from her busy schedule to spend time with Amrita
Holidaying Together
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Amrita seek blessings at Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz
Blessings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress in this beautiful post poured her heart out and said, “together we are the perfect pair”
Mumma’s Bear
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara, who believes in all religions, was seen praying with Amrita Singh during Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Abhishek's revelations on Aishwarya Rai