Saloni Arora

APR 21, 2022

Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s loving bond

Their close bond

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan is extremely close to her mother Amrita Singh and her pictures prove that

Adorable mom-daughter duo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara loves to go on trips and outings with her mom

‘Atrangi Re’ actress loves to celebrate festivals in unique ways with her mother

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Eid Mubarak

In this throwback memory, Sara can be seen twinning with her mother

Throwback Memory

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is an exact copy of Amrita Singh. This picture proves the uncanny similarities

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Like mother, like daughter

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in vibrant outfits for a function

Glamorous duo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

From holidays to dinner outings, Sara takes out time from her busy schedule to spend time with Amrita

Holidaying Together

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Amrita seek blessings at Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz

Blessings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress in this beautiful post poured her heart out and said, “together we are the perfect pair”

Mumma’s Bear

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara, who believes in all religions, was seen praying with Amrita Singh during Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi

