Entertainment
P R Gayathri
Feb 26, 2022
Sara & Ibrahim’s cute sibling moments
Heading 3
The Star Kids
Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter Sara and son Ibrahim Ali Khan are popular star kids of Bollywood
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bollywood’s real-life brother-sister duos are not different from any of our siblings. They fight, but they can’t stay apart
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling Goals
The most adorable brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have a five-year gap between each other
Age Gap
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Their mum Amrita Singh also mentioned in an interview that Sara is a very disciplined, God-loving child and her younger brother is the old soul in the house
Different Personality
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The siblings bond over their fitness regime and some ‘Knock-Knock’ jokes which Sara often shares on social media
Fun Time
Video: Sara Ali Khan
In an interview with a leading magazine, Sara said her little brother is the smart one with more perception among them and she takes his opinion on a lot of things
The Smart Brother
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan has an endearing relationship with Ibrahim and often travels and takes vacation breaks from their busy lives with family
Vacay Time
Image: Sara Ali Kha
The Atrangi Re actress shared this picture from the snow-capped valley of Kashmir captioning, "Home is where the brother is."
Sibling Love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The duo never fails to shell out major sibling goals every time they pose for the cameras
Twinning & Chilling
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
They are adorable, cute, goofy and extremely fashionable too!
Fashion Freaks
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt in white sarees