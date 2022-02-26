Entertainment

Feb 26, 2022

Sara & Ibrahim’s cute sibling moments

The Star Kids

Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter Sara and son Ibrahim Ali Khan are popular star kids of Bollywood

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bollywood’s real-life brother-sister duos are not different from any of our siblings. They fight, but they can’t stay apart

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling Goals

The most adorable brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have a five-year gap between each other

Age Gap

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Their mum Amrita Singh also mentioned in an interview that Sara is a very disciplined, God-loving child and her younger brother is the old soul in the house

Different Personality

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The siblings bond over their fitness regime and some ‘Knock-Knock’ jokes which Sara often shares on social media

Fun Time

Video: Sara Ali Khan

In an interview with a leading magazine, Sara said her little brother is the smart one with more perception among them and she takes his opinion on a lot of things

The Smart Brother

Image: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has an endearing relationship with Ibrahim and often travels and takes vacation breaks from their busy lives with family

Vacay Time

Image: Sara Ali Kha

The Atrangi Re actress shared this picture from the snow-capped valley of Kashmir captioning, "Home is where the brother is."

Sibling Love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The duo never fails to shell out major sibling goals every time they pose for the cameras

Twinning & Chilling

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

They are adorable, cute, goofy and extremely fashionable too!

Fashion Freaks

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

