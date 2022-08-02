Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in blingy outfits

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi princess looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black sequinned strapless outfit

Bewitching in black

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara made heads turn in this LBD with shimmery strips. Her hair and make-up are also on point

What a poser

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Everyone knows the star’s love for ethnic attire, here she added blingy details to her sharara set

Go Desi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked hot in a shimmery co-ord set with a matching jacket and heels

Boss Babe

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Hello beautiful

Sara opted for a shiny lehenga with black choli and looked every inch pretty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks divine in this black, shiny ethnic attire with heavy jewellery

The Goddess

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

We love how she paired a casual button-down shirt with a blingy skirt. So cool!

Shining diva

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looks amazing in a mirror-work dress. She opted for minimal make-up for this look

All things shiny

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks adorable in this shimmery crop top that she paired up with a neon colour skirt

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara rocked this blush pink floral shiny lehenga. She donned no accessories and let her outfit do all the talking

Pretty in pink

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan’s style file

Click Here