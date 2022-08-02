Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan in blingy outfits
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi princess looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black sequinned strapless outfit
Bewitching in black
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara made heads turn in this LBD with shimmery strips. Her hair and make-up are also on point
What a poser
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Everyone knows the star’s love for ethnic attire, here she added blingy details to her sharara set
Go Desi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked hot in a shimmery co-ord set with a matching jacket and heels
Boss Babe
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Hello beautiful
Sara opted for a shiny lehenga with black choli and looked every inch pretty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks divine in this black, shiny ethnic attire with heavy jewellery
The Goddess
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
We love how she paired a casual button-down shirt with a blingy skirt. So cool!
Shining diva
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looks amazing in a mirror-work dress. She opted for minimal make-up for this look
All things shiny
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks adorable in this shimmery crop top that she paired up with a neon colour skirt
Cuteness overloaded
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara rocked this blush pink floral shiny lehenga. She donned no accessories and let her outfit do all the talking
Pretty in pink
