Sara Ali Khan in her candid self
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 17, 2021
Fashion with a twist
Sara lets out her inner fashion diva as she shakes a leg and performs some creative outfit transitions
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Channelling her filmy self
The actress unleashed her inner filmy self amid the scenic sunflower fields in Ladakh
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Mother- Daughter duo
The mother-daughter duo looks adorable as they are seen having a bear hug amidst the snow capped mountains
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Goofy moment
Sara and Ibrahim strike a goofy pose while sipping juice during their Maldives vacation
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara and her travelogues
The actress is popular for her travelogues and enjoys vlogging her experiences
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Here the actress is doing some insane workout with her pal Janhvi kapoor
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Workout with bestie
Pedalling with brother
The actress shared this video of her pedalling with his brother in the rain on the outskirts of Goa
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Here's a compilation of Sara's vacation clips, all of which show her beaming with joy
Vacay mood
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
