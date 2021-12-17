Sara Ali Khan in her candid self

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 17, 2021

Fashion with a twist

Sara lets out her inner fashion diva as she shakes a leg and performs some creative outfit transitions

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Channelling her filmy self

The actress unleashed her inner filmy self amid the scenic sunflower fields in Ladakh

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Mother- Daughter duo

The mother-daughter duo looks adorable as they are seen having a bear hug amidst the snow capped mountains

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Goofy moment

Sara and Ibrahim strike a goofy pose while sipping juice during their Maldives vacation

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Sara and her travelogues

The actress is popular for her travelogues and enjoys vlogging her experiences

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Here the actress is doing some insane workout with her pal Janhvi kapoor

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Workout with bestie

Pedalling with brother

The actress shared this video of her pedalling with his brother in the rain on the outskirts of Goa

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Here's a compilation of Sara's vacation clips, all of which show her beaming with joy

Vacay mood

(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Must watch regional films of 2021

Click Here