Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim’s sibling moments

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose with their dad Saif Ali Khan in this gorgeous picture from their London vacay!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Picture perfect
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look too cute in this gorgeous picture from their Kashmir trip. “Home is where the brother is,” wrote Sara, while sharing the snap.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Badminton time
Sara Ali Khan shared this video while wishing her brother Ibrahim aka ‘Iggy Potter’, and in her caption, she joked about making him lose at badminton!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Exuding royal elegance
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim give royal vibes in this gorgeous picture from their photoshoot.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Fitness goals
Here’s a picture of the sibling duo working out and posing with their dog Fuffy! Sharing a knock-knock joke about the same, Sara wrote, “Knock knock Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh.”
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim tick off an item from the bucket list
Sara and Ibrahim went scuba diving together, and if that isn’t sibling goals, we don’t know what is.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Reason for each other’s smile
Sara Ali Khan always has the goofiest captions for pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cuteness overloaded
Sara Ali Khan dropped this major throwback picture on the occasion of World Siblings Day, and it is oh-so-adorable.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Always and forever
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s bond is truly adorable.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cycling in the rain
Clearly, Sara and Ibrahim are among the coolest sibling duos in Bollywood!