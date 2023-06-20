Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan Inspired Jhumkas
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan strike a stylish pose while promoting the Bollywood movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Delhi
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shared insights during the promotional event of the Bollywood movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' at Janpath market in Delhi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Shopping Spree
Sara Ali Khan donned a oval crystal earrings for her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Contemporary Jhumkas
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan paired her metallic meenakari silver jhumkas with a simple white and pink embroidered ethnic attire
Family Time
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Royalty Glam
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress exuded royalty glamor with her anarkali suit piece and gold pearl hoop earring
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Old Time Elegance
Sara Ali Khan looks like a dream in vibrant saree with and heavy suryaknathi jhumkas with beautiful combination of gold and silver
Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a emerald green and crystal chaand baaliyans
Intricate Detailing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan pairs her silver meenakari jhumkas with lavender suit and bangles
Jhumka Splendor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
All Authentic
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan exudes feminine beauty as she rocks a very detailed jhumka with multiple colors and intricate detailing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan slays all looks traditional and gives off major inspiration with kashmiri jhumkas paired blush pink sharara ensemble
Traditional Looks
