Sugandha Srivastava 

 Entertainment

JUNE 20, 2023

Sara Ali Khan Inspired Jhumkas 

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan strike a stylish pose while promoting the Bollywood movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Delhi

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shared insights during the promotional event of the Bollywood movie 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' at Janpath market in Delhi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Shopping Spree

Sara Ali Khan donned a oval crystal earrings for her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Contemporary Jhumkas

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan paired her metallic meenakari silver jhumkas with a simple white and pink embroidered ethnic attire

Family Time

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Royalty Glam

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress exuded royalty glamor with her anarkali suit piece and gold pearl hoop earring

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Old Time Elegance

Sara Ali Khan looks like a dream in vibrant saree with and heavy suryaknathi jhumkas with beautiful combination of gold and silver 

Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a emerald green and crystal chaand baaliyans

Intricate Detailing

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan pairs her silver meenakari jhumkas with lavender suit and bangles

Jhumka Splendor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

All Authentic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan exudes feminine beauty as she rocks a very detailed jhumka with multiple colors and intricate detailing

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan slays all looks traditional and gives off major inspiration with kashmiri jhumkas paired blush pink sharara ensemble

Traditional Looks

