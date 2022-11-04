Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan is a globetrotter

Sneha Hiro

Nov 04, 2022

Entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Mommy-daughter bond

Sara was seen enjoying the sunset view with her mommy Amrita Singh during their Italian vacay.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Out and about

Sara was seen exploring the streets of Italy on a bright sunny day.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling love

Throwback to Sara's fun trip to London with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh Ali Khan.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stylish duo

Sara and Ibrahim took over the streets of London during their recent visit. 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pool baby

When Sara upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram with her bikini picture from Istanbul.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Kashmir ki kali

Sara went on a trek to Kashmir and had a whale of a time enjoying the snowcapped mountains. 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ladakh diaries

Sara was seen enjoying the scenic beauty and a rainbow during her trip to Ladakh.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Winter mornings

Sara and Ibrahim were seen goofing around during their holiday. PS: Don't miss their mom's commentary in the backdrop.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Snow tales

The stylish brother-sister duo was seen riding a snow ski scooter in Kashmir.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Maldivian holiday

Sara often jets off to Maldives to spend quality time with her friends. In this one, she is seen sporting a chic bikini.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here