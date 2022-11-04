Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan is a globetrotter
Sneha Hiro
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Mommy-daughter bond
Sara was seen enjoying the sunset view with her mommy Amrita Singh during their Italian vacay.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Out and about
Sara was seen exploring the streets of Italy on a bright sunny day.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling love
Throwback to Sara's fun trip to London with her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh Ali Khan.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stylish duo
Sara and Ibrahim took over the streets of London during their recent visit.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pool baby
When Sara upped the hotness quotient on the 'Gram with her bikini picture from Istanbul.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Kashmir ki kali
Sara went on a trek to Kashmir and had a whale of a time enjoying the snowcapped mountains.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ladakh diaries
Sara was seen enjoying the scenic beauty and a rainbow during her trip to Ladakh.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Winter mornings
Sara and Ibrahim were seen goofing around during their holiday. PS: Don't miss their mom's commentary in the backdrop.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Snow tales
The stylish brother-sister duo was seen riding a snow ski scooter in Kashmir.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Maldivian holiday
Sara often jets off to Maldives to spend quality time with her friends. In this one, she is seen sporting a chic bikini.