Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan
is a water baby

Lubna Khan

Nov 05, 2022

Entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat

Sara Ali Khan shared this stunning picture in a bikini from her beach holiday. She had a gala time with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim during Maldives vacay. 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sun, sea and sand

Sara Ali Khan enjoys some ‘me’ time at the beach, and rocks a colourful striped bikini.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Life’s cool by the pool

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in a vibrant multi-coloured bikini during her Istanbul trip.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Floating into summer like

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed floating breakfast during her Maldives vacay, and the actress shared numerous pictures from her trip.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Keep calm and swim on

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy some pool time during their vacation!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Water baby vibes

“Sky above, Sand Below Sea around, Go with the Flow,” wrote Sara Ali Khan while sharing this gorgeous picture from another Maldives trip with her friends.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pool ready

Dressed in a sexy blue swimsuit, Sara Ali Khan looks ready to take a dip in the swimming pool.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Summer fun in the sun

Sara Ali Khan poses in an orange and pink coloured bikini in this sun-kissed picture from her Maldives trip.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Chillin’ by the pool

Sara Ali Khan chills at the edge of the infinity pool during her Maldives vacay.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Adrenaline Rush

Not just swimming in the pool, Sara Ali Khan also enjoys participating in water sports, and this video is proof! 

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here