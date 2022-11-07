Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan
is a water baby
Lubna Khan
Nov 05, 2022
Entertainment
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat
Sara Ali Khan shared this stunning picture in a bikini from her beach holiday. She had a gala time with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim during Maldives vacay.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sun, sea and sand
Sara Ali Khan enjoys some ‘me’ time at the beach, and rocks a colourful striped bikini.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Life’s cool by the pool
Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned body in a vibrant multi-coloured bikini during her Istanbul trip.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Floating into summer like
Sara Ali Khan enjoyed floating breakfast during her Maldives vacay, and the actress shared numerous pictures from her trip.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Keep calm and swim on
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy some pool time during their vacation!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Water baby vibes
“Sky above, Sand Below Sea around, Go with the Flow,” wrote Sara Ali Khan while sharing this gorgeous picture from another Maldives trip with her friends.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pool ready
Dressed in a sexy blue swimsuit, Sara Ali Khan looks ready to take a dip in the swimming pool.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Summer fun in the sun
Sara Ali Khan poses in an orange and pink coloured bikini in this sun-kissed picture from her Maldives trip.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Chillin’ by the pool
Sara Ali Khan chills at the edge of the infinity pool during her Maldives vacay.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Adrenaline Rush
Not just swimming in the pool, Sara Ali Khan also enjoys participating in water sports, and this video is proof!