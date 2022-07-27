Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s 2022 travel diaries

Prerna Verma

JULY 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan along with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan looks cute as they pose in London

London love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara stuns in a multi-coloured bikini as she poses in a pool in Istanbul

Pool baby in Istanbul

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara poses in a short denim skirt and a sleeveless tee in front of a beautiful location in Turkey

Poser in Turkey

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara loves trekking. Here is a picture of her in her natural habitat trekking on the hills of Pahalgam

Trekker in Pahalgam

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Nageshwar Jyotirling

Sara visited the Nageshwar Jyotirling while she was shooting for her film Gaslight

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is a beauty posing amidst nature in Ladakh

Close to nature in Ladakh

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is all geared up in her skiing dress as she is ready for adventure sport in Gulmarg

Icy in Gulmarg

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is spiritual. Here we can see her posing at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara channels her inner desi girl in this picture from Uttar Pradesh

Desi in UP

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara oozes oomph in swimwear as she has a gala time with her friends in Maldives

Beach vacation in Maldives

