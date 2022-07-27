Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s 2022 travel diaries
Prerna Verma
JULY 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan along with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan looks cute as they pose in London
London love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara stuns in a multi-coloured bikini as she poses in a pool in Istanbul
Pool baby in Istanbul
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara poses in a short denim skirt and a sleeveless tee in front of a beautiful location in Turkey
Poser in Turkey
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara loves trekking. Here is a picture of her in her natural habitat trekking on the hills of Pahalgam
Trekker in Pahalgam
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Nageshwar Jyotirling
Sara visited the Nageshwar Jyotirling while she was shooting for her film Gaslight
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is a beauty posing amidst nature in Ladakh
Close to nature in Ladakh
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is all geared up in her skiing dress as she is ready for adventure sport in Gulmarg
Icy in Gulmarg
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is spiritual. Here we can see her posing at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara channels her inner desi girl in this picture from Uttar Pradesh
Desi in UP
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara oozes oomph in swimwear as she has a gala time with her friends in Maldives
Beach vacation in Maldives
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vicky Kaushal's love for suits