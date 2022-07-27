Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s date-night outfits

Priyakshi Sharma

JULY 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dazzles in this red dress and a matching blazer. She captioned the post, “Left you on Red.”

‘Left you on Red’

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara channels her inner goddess in this strapless, glittery, black gown that she wore to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

Embellished goddess

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress looks glamorous in this multicoloured glittery dress. She styled her hair in a sleek half ponytail

Glitter game

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara loves her glittery outfits. In this photo, she looks pretty in a grey co-ord set featuring a bralette, a shrug and a pair of shorts

Glam doll

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Take cues from Sara and don a fun-looking co-ord set for your next night out

 Co-ord set

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dons a wonderful peach-hued strapless bodycon dress. She completes the look with a high ponytail

Pretty dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress looks striking as she dons a yellow strapless crop top with high-waisted striped pants

Mix & match

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She keeps it simple yet chic as she slays in this strapless blue dress which she paired with matching heels

Alluring in blue

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looks pleasing in this printed satin co-ord set. Her hair is tied in a half ponytail, and her makeup looks absolutely flawless

Printed co-ords

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Another glittery gown that the young actress absolutely rocked with her charm and confidence

More glitter!

