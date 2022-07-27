Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s date-night outfits
Priyakshi Sharma
JULY 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dazzles in this red dress and a matching blazer. She captioned the post, “Left you on Red.”
‘Left you on Red’
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara channels her inner goddess in this strapless, glittery, black gown that she wore to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash
Embellished goddess
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress looks glamorous in this multicoloured glittery dress. She styled her hair in a sleek half ponytail
Glitter game
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara loves her glittery outfits. In this photo, she looks pretty in a grey co-ord set featuring a bralette, a shrug and a pair of shorts
Glam doll
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Take cues from Sara and don a fun-looking co-ord set for your next night out
Co-ord set
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dons a wonderful peach-hued strapless bodycon dress. She completes the look with a high ponytail
Pretty dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress looks striking as she dons a yellow strapless crop top with high-waisted striped pants
Mix & match
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She keeps it simple yet chic as she slays in this strapless blue dress which she paired with matching heels
Alluring in blue
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looks pleasing in this printed satin co-ord set. Her hair is tied in a half ponytail, and her makeup looks absolutely flawless
Printed co-ords
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Another glittery gown that the young actress absolutely rocked with her charm and confidence
More glitter!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Date night outfits feat. Kiara Advani