Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with ethnics

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara looked stunning in her white suit which she had paired with embroidered dupatta. The Pataudi princess completed her look with white Punjabi jutti and silver jewellery

All smiles in white

Image: Pinkvilla

The Love Aaj Kal had paired her white churidaar suit with a floral dupatta and Punjabi jutti. She dished out major Punjabi kudi vibes

Love for floral

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara was seen wearing a white coloured suit with multicoloured embroidery on the kurti and dupatta. She had paired it with a matching multi-coloured print mask

Suit with matching mask

Image: Pinkvilla

The Pataudi princess made a statement in her white kurti which she had paired with a green churidaar and orange dupatta

Tricolour style

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for a comfy baby pink coloured kurti which she had paired with a baby pink coloured palazzo and Punjabi jutti

Comfort in suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara wore a red coloured peplum style kurti with golden work and paired it with red chudidaar and pyjama

Party ready in red

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara dished out major sunshine vibes as she wore an all yellow coloured suit with yellow bangles and Punjabi jutti

Sunshine in yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva looked beautiful in her white suit with a golden print which was paired with white churidaar

Slaying in white

She was seen wearing a light blue coloured suit with white embroidery and did win hearts with her simplicity

Beauty in blue

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara proved that white is truly her colour as she looked ravishing in her all white suit paired with a white dupatta with blue embroidery on the borders

White is her colour

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Inside Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

Click Here