Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with ethnics
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara looked stunning in her white suit which she had paired with embroidered dupatta. The Pataudi princess completed her look with white Punjabi jutti and silver jewellery
All smiles in white
Image: Pinkvilla
The Love Aaj Kal had paired her white churidaar suit with a floral dupatta and Punjabi jutti. She dished out major Punjabi kudi vibes
Love for floral
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara was seen wearing a white coloured suit with multicoloured embroidery on the kurti and dupatta. She had paired it with a matching multi-coloured print mask
Suit with matching mask
Image: Pinkvilla
The Pataudi princess made a statement in her white kurti which she had paired with a green churidaar and orange dupatta
Tricolour style
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for a comfy baby pink coloured kurti which she had paired with a baby pink coloured palazzo and Punjabi jutti
Comfort in suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara wore a red coloured peplum style kurti with golden work and paired it with red chudidaar and pyjama
Party ready in red
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara dished out major sunshine vibes as she wore an all yellow coloured suit with yellow bangles and Punjabi jutti
Sunshine in yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva looked beautiful in her white suit with a golden print which was paired with white churidaar
Slaying in white
She was seen wearing a light blue coloured suit with white embroidery and did win hearts with her simplicity
Beauty in blue
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara proved that white is truly her colour as she looked ravishing in her all white suit paired with a white dupatta with blue embroidery on the borders
White is her colour
