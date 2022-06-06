Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with water

Ranpreet

JUNE 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This pic shows Sara with a big smile as she was seen enjoying swimming with a friend

Swimming with friend

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This video shows Sara Ali Khan splashing in the pool and having a fun time

The perfect splash

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Ibrahim were seen enjoying their time in the pool during their vacation

Enjoying blues with Ibrahim

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara was seen enjoying a floating breakfast while she spent time by the pool

The floating breakfast

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara had a fun time while swimming with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim

Family time

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi princess witnessed a beautiful sunset as she was swimming with brother Ibrahim

The sunset view

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara also shared pics from her deep sea diving experience on social media

Deep sea diving

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and Sara were all smiles as they geared up to enjoy water sports

Time for water sports

Sara was seen basking in the sunshine as she spent time in the pool

Basking in the sun

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Video: Munko.mv

This beautiful video gave a glimpse of Sara's underwater swimming experience

Sara turns into jalpari

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh’s unique style statement

Click Here