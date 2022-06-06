Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s love affair with water
Ranpreet
JUNE 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This pic shows Sara with a big smile as she was seen enjoying swimming with a friend
Swimming with friend
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This video shows Sara Ali Khan splashing in the pool and having a fun time
The perfect splash
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Ibrahim were seen enjoying their time in the pool during their vacation
Enjoying blues with Ibrahim
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was seen enjoying a floating breakfast while she spent time by the pool
The floating breakfast
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara had a fun time while swimming with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim
Family time
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi princess witnessed a beautiful sunset as she was swimming with brother Ibrahim
The sunset view
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara also shared pics from her deep sea diving experience on social media
Deep sea diving
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Amrita Singh, Ibrahim and Sara were all smiles as they geared up to enjoy water sports
Time for water sports
Sara was seen basking in the sunshine as she spent time in the pool
Basking in the sun
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Video: Munko.mv
This beautiful video gave a glimpse of Sara's underwater swimming experience
Sara turns into jalpari
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh’s unique style statement