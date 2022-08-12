Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s love for earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dons this set of pretty and trendy blue hoop earrings with her bikini
Trendy hoops
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress is seen wearing a pair of silver earrings with her multi-coloured lehenga in this video
Silver beauties
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara styles a pair of elegant diamond studs with her printed suit set, thus achieving a simple yet alluring look
Elegant studs
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Acing the ethnic look like a queen, Sara wore a pair of beautiful kundan jhumkas with her embellished white lehenga
Kundan Jhumkas
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Oxidised earrings
In this candid video, the actress is seen styling a simple yet beautiful pair of oxidised earrings with her orange salwar suit
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan opts for this pair of pink and blue minakari jhumkas that perfectly matches her similar-hued salwar suit
Multicoloured minakari jhumkas
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Here, she is seen styling a pair of statement earrings in hues of blue, yellow, pink and silver. They are the perfect match with her pink and yellow saree
Earrings with a saree
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dons these unusual white hoop earrings with her white chikankari salwar suit
White hoop earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress also loves opting for mirror-work earrings with traditional attires. Take this picture for instance
Mirror-work earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
These star-shaped earrings add a nice touch of modern with the traditional blue salwar suit that Sara wore for Diwali
Contemporary with traditional
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara also styled these intricate statement earrings with her salwar suit on the occasion of Diwali. Needless to say, it elevated her look perfectly
Statement earrings
