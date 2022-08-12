Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s love for earrings

Priyakshi Sharma

AUGUST 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dons this set of pretty and trendy blue hoop earrings with her bikini

Trendy hoops

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress is seen wearing a pair of silver earrings with her multi-coloured lehenga in this video

Silver beauties

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara styles a pair of elegant diamond studs with her printed suit set, thus achieving a simple yet alluring look

Elegant studs

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Acing the ethnic look like a queen, Sara wore a pair of beautiful kundan jhumkas with her embellished white lehenga

Kundan Jhumkas

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

 Oxidised earrings

In this candid video, the actress is seen styling a simple yet beautiful pair of oxidised earrings with her orange salwar suit

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan opts for this pair of pink and blue minakari jhumkas that perfectly matches her similar-hued salwar suit

Multicoloured minakari jhumkas

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Here, she is seen styling a pair of statement earrings in hues of blue, yellow, pink and silver. They are the perfect match with her pink and yellow saree

Earrings with a saree

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dons these unusual white hoop earrings with her white chikankari salwar suit

White hoop earrings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress also loves opting for mirror-work earrings with traditional attires. Take this picture for instance

Mirror-work earrings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

These star-shaped earrings add a nice touch of modern with the traditional blue salwar suit that Sara wore for Diwali

Contemporary with traditional

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara also styled these intricate statement earrings with her salwar suit on the occasion of Diwali. Needless to say, it elevated her look perfectly

Statement earrings

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez-inspired hairstyles

Click Here