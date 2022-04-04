Entertainment
Prerna Verma
apr 04, 2022
Sara Ali Khan’s spiritual moments
Visit at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara who is currently filming her upcoming movie Gaslight with Vikrant Massey appears to have taken a break from the film's rigorous schedule to visit a temple
Prayers at Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
On the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri, Sara dropped her picture from the famous Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga seeking blessings of the Lord
Sara, clad in white traditional attire, posed in front of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga as she visited this famous Mahakal temple
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Serenity at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
The actress made sure to visit the famous temple once again but during the night time
Night lights and prayer
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara visited the Kedarnath temple with Janhvi Kapoor and their pictures went viral on social media
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Jai Bhole Nath at Kedarnath
Blessings from Goddess Durga
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara shared a picture of her seeking blessings from Goddess Durga on Dussehra and looked lovely in a pink traditional attire
Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
The actress visited the holy shrine to offer her dua
Duas at a Masjid
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara also visited a church once while she was on her trip to Kashmir
Finding peace at a church
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara’s Instagram feed showcases her spiritual side in the best way
Calmness at a Gurdwara
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara even visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam
Spiritual at Kamakhya Temple
