Prerna Verma

apr 04, 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s spiritual moments

Visit at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara who is currently filming her upcoming movie Gaslight with Vikrant Massey appears to have taken a break from the film's rigorous schedule to visit a temple

Prayers at Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On the occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri, Sara dropped her picture from the famous Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga seeking blessings of the Lord

Sara, clad in white traditional attire, posed in front of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga as she visited this famous Mahakal temple

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Serenity at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

The actress made sure to visit the famous temple once again but during the night time

Night lights and prayer

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara visited the Kedarnath temple with Janhvi Kapoor and their pictures went viral on social media

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Jai Bhole Nath at Kedarnath

Blessings from Goddess Durga

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara shared a picture of her seeking blessings from Goddess Durga on Dussehra and looked lovely in a pink traditional attire

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The actress visited the holy shrine to offer her dua

Duas at a Masjid

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara also visited a church once while she was on her trip to Kashmir

Finding peace at a church

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s Instagram feed showcases her spiritual side in the best way

Calmness at a Gurdwara

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara even visited the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Spiritual at Kamakhya Temple

