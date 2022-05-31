Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s sweet pics with brothers

Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

As Sara and Ibrahim were seen holidaying in Kashmir, the Pataudi princess held her brother close to her

Holding Ibrahim close

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara was seen spending quality time with her little brother Taimur

Candid click with Taimur

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ibrahim and Sara looked cute in their nerdy look as they posed for the camera

Twinning in nerdy look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi princess, being the doting elder sister that she is, was seen feeding little Jeh

Sister duties

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara was seen hugging Ibrahim during their vacation. Hugs from siblings are always special, isn’t it

Hugs are special

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

As little Tim Tim holds Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan is seen getting ready for the festival

Rakhi celebrations

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This pic of Sara and Ibrahim will bring an instant smile to your face and speaks about their unconditional sibling love

Unconditional love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ibrahim, Sara, and Jeh made for a perfect trio as they posed for a selfie

The perfect selfie

Sara was seen teasing her brother Ibrahim with her knock knock games during a car ride

The knock-knock games

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This pic had the Pataudi kids – Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, posing with daddy cool Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudis

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Sonam Celebs’ PDA moments

Click Here