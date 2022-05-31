Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s sweet pics with brothers
MAY 31, 2022
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
As Sara and Ibrahim were seen holidaying in Kashmir, the Pataudi princess held her brother close to her
Holding Ibrahim close
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was seen spending quality time with her little brother Taimur
Candid click with Taimur
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ibrahim and Sara looked cute in their nerdy look as they posed for the camera
Twinning in nerdy look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi princess, being the doting elder sister that she is, was seen feeding little Jeh
Sister duties
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was seen hugging Ibrahim during their vacation. Hugs from siblings are always special, isn’t it
Hugs are special
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
As little Tim Tim holds Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan is seen getting ready for the festival
Rakhi celebrations
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This pic of Sara and Ibrahim will bring an instant smile to your face and speaks about their unconditional sibling love
Unconditional love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ibrahim, Sara, and Jeh made for a perfect trio as they posed for a selfie
The perfect selfie
Sara was seen teasing her brother Ibrahim with her knock knock games during a car ride
The knock-knock games
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This pic had the Pataudi kids – Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, posing with daddy cool Saif Ali Khan
The Pataudis
