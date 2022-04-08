Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
APR 08, 2022
Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s travel escapades
In Ladakh’s lap
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is seen seated amidst blades of grass, with snow-capped mountains in the background, and is taken in Ladakh. Guess who clicked it? Radhika Madan!
Paradise called Kashmir
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Here is Sara Ali Khan in Gulmarg, Kashmir. She shared several pictures from her adventurous trip along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Another picture from Kashmir, where she is seen making an adorable snowman along with her friends
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Snowman in Kashmir
Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a blissful time on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. She was there shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal
On the banks of Narmada
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
And another one from her visit to Kashmir! Here, Sara is seen meditating in the wilderness, as she soaks in some sunlight by a flowing stream
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Meditation in wilderness
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Apart from building a snowman and meditating, Sara Ali Khan also enjoyed a Shikara ride in Kashmir. She shared this picture on her Instagram stories
A Shikara Ride
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Here is a video of Sara which gives us glimpses from her visit to the City of Lakes, Udaipur. From enjoying boat rides to clicking several pictures, she did it all!
City of Lakes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This picture is also taken from her visit to Udaipur. Sara looks absolutely breathtaking in her white salwar suit and minimal makeup
Udaipur diaries continue
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
From mountains and lakes, we now come to her tropical getaway to the Maldives. The young actress can be seen enjoying her time on the beach, while she gets clicked
Sunkissed in Maldives
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara has also visited Assam. She loves visiting spiritual places, and this picture is from the famous Kamakhya Temple. She is seen donning the traditional ‘gamusa’
In the abode of Assam
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Amitabh Bachchan’s letters to celebs