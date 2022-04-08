Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 08, 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s travel escapades

In Ladakh’s lap

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is seen seated amidst blades of grass, with snow-capped mountains in the background, and is taken in Ladakh. Guess who clicked it? Radhika Madan!

Paradise called Kashmir

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Here is Sara Ali Khan in Gulmarg, Kashmir. She shared several pictures from her adventurous trip along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Another picture from Kashmir, where she is seen making an adorable snowman along with her friends

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Snowman in Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed a blissful time on the banks of Narmada in Madhya Pradesh. She was there shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal

On the banks of Narmada

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

And another one from her visit to Kashmir! Here, Sara is seen meditating in the wilderness, as she soaks in some sunlight by a flowing stream

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Meditation in wilderness

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Apart from building a snowman and meditating, Sara Ali Khan also enjoyed a Shikara ride in Kashmir. She shared this picture on her Instagram stories

A Shikara Ride

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Here is a video of Sara which gives us glimpses from her visit to the City of Lakes, Udaipur. From enjoying boat rides to clicking several pictures, she did it all!

City of Lakes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This picture is also taken from her visit to Udaipur. Sara looks absolutely breathtaking in her white salwar suit and minimal makeup

Udaipur diaries continue

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

From mountains and lakes, we now come to her tropical getaway to the Maldives. The young actress can be seen enjoying her time on the beach, while she gets clicked

Sunkissed in Maldives

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara has also visited Assam. She loves visiting spiritual places, and this picture is from the famous Kamakhya Temple. She is seen donning the traditional ‘gamusa’

In the abode of Assam

