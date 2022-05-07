Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 08, 2022
Sara Ali Khan spotted in desi avatar
Go floral
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress got papped in this pretty all-white suit with a floral print dupatta. She also accessorised it with minimal jewellery
This pastel colour suit is an attire one needs in their wardrobe and the Pataudi princess donned it with grace as she got clicked in the city
Image: Pinkvilla
Say yes to pastels
Sara redefined simplicity in this pink kurta set and looked absolutely breathtaking. She completed her look with pink bangles and juttis
Pretty in pink
Image: Pinkvilla
The Atrangi Re actress wore a white kurta and green bottoms and finished her looked with an orange dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect combination
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for this outfit during one of her outings. She wore bangles and earrings as well
Vision in white
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wore this beautiful pink ensemble. She kept her makeup minimal and looked beautiful
Pretty as a peach
Image: Pinkvilla
The Love Aaj Kal star opted for a black strip kurta set. She did not accessorise this look and let her outfit speak
Beauty in black
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara got clicked in this striking red Indian wear and looked radiant and attractive
Rocking in red
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looks vibrant in this bold yellow color. With matching bangles, she shines in it
Say hello to yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
The Simmba actress looks classy in this simple attire. She left her hair half-done and looked pretty
Comfort and class
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic Bollywood debut onscreen pairs