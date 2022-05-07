Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 08, 2022

Sara Ali Khan spotted in desi avatar

Go floral

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress got papped in this pretty all-white suit with a floral print dupatta. She also accessorised it with minimal jewellery

This pastel colour suit is an attire one needs in their wardrobe and the Pataudi princess donned it with grace as she got clicked in the city

Image: Pinkvilla

Say yes to pastels

Sara redefined simplicity in this pink kurta set and looked absolutely breathtaking. She completed her look with pink bangles and juttis

Pretty in pink

Image: Pinkvilla

The Atrangi Re actress wore a white kurta and green bottoms and finished her looked with an orange dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Perfect combination

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for this outfit during one of her outings. She wore bangles and earrings as well

Vision in white

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress wore this beautiful pink ensemble. She kept her makeup minimal and looked beautiful

Pretty as a peach

Image: Pinkvilla

The Love Aaj Kal star opted for a black strip kurta set. She did not accessorise this look and let her outfit speak

Beauty in black

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara got clicked in this striking red Indian wear and looked radiant and attractive

Rocking in red

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress looks vibrant in this bold yellow color. With matching bangles, she shines in it

Say hello to yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

The Simmba actress looks classy in this simple attire. She left her hair half-done and looked pretty

Comfort and class

