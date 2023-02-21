Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 21, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's Adorable Moments 

Sara Ali Khan is a cutesy in this cargo print dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Australian Diary

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan’s best characteristic is that she never forgets to smile

Always Smiling

This mother-daughter duo is powerful as well as adorable

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

With Mommy

Sara Ali Khan has the biggest heart as she enjoys some time with children

Video Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Big Heart

Sara Ali Khan spends time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling Moment

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Family Time

Sara Ali Khan looks cute as she enjoys some quality time with her family

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sunkissed

Sara Ali Khan looks adorably beautiful during a sunset

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, what a perfect grandmother-granddaughter jodi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

With Badi Amma

Sara Ali Khan is looking adorable in this white outfit as she enjoys some ME time

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Some ME Time

