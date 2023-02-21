FEB 21, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's Adorable Moments
Sara Ali Khan is a cutesy in this cargo print dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Australian Diary
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s best characteristic is that she never forgets to smile
Always Smiling
This mother-daughter duo is powerful as well as adorable
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
With Mommy
Sara Ali Khan has the biggest heart as she enjoys some time with children
Video Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Big Heart
Sara Ali Khan spends time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling Moment
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Family Time
Sara Ali Khan looks cute as she enjoys some quality time with her family
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sunkissed
Sara Ali Khan looks adorably beautiful during a sunset
Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, what a perfect grandmother-granddaughter jodi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
With Badi Amma
Sara Ali Khan is looking adorable in this white outfit as she enjoys some ME time
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Some ME Time
