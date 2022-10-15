Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s date

night outfits

Prerna Verma

OCT 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The golden girl

Sara shines in this golden bodycon dress and looks sizzling hot

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Diva in black

A girl can never go wrong in black. Look at Sara slay in this stylish thigh-high slit gown

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Hot mess

Sara in all-red attire looks perfect for a date night

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pool date anyone

With the changing times, the dates are not restricted to only fine dining restaurants or pubs, it can be a pool date too. Take cues from Sara on how to raise the temperature in a bikini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara in a sequin off-shoulder dress is a beautiful sight to behold

Sequins queen

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Slaying in animal print

Sara looks gorgeous in a Zebra print dress which is perfect to make your date speechless

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Beach date

Hunting for a casual outfit for a beach date? Here’s an idea that you can steal from Sara’s wardrobe

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Easy breezy dress

You can opt for this easy breezy outfit for a laid-back environment and some quality time with your date

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Simplicity is the best policy

Going by this thought, her peach-coloured dress is perfect for a daytime date

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Cool blue

Sara looks cute in this teal blue dress and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish gym pants

Click Here