Sara Ali Khan’s date
night outfits
Prerna Verma
OCT 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The golden girl
Sara shines in this golden bodycon dress and looks sizzling hot
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Diva in black
A girl can never go wrong in black. Look at Sara slay in this stylish thigh-high slit gown
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Hot mess
Sara in all-red attire looks perfect for a date night
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pool date anyone
With the changing times, the dates are not restricted to only fine dining restaurants or pubs, it can be a pool date too. Take cues from Sara on how to raise the temperature in a bikini
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara in a sequin off-shoulder dress is a beautiful sight to behold
Sequins queen
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Slaying in animal print
Sara looks gorgeous in a Zebra print dress which is perfect to make your date speechless
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Beach date
Hunting for a casual outfit for a beach date? Here’s an idea that you can steal from Sara’s wardrobe
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Easy breezy dress
You can opt for this easy breezy outfit for a laid-back environment and some quality time with your date
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Simplicity is the best policy
Going by this thought, her peach-coloured dress is perfect for a daytime date
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cool blue
Sara looks cute in this teal blue dress and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
