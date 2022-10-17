Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's desi looks during travel

Akriti Anand

OCT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan rocks purple

Sara wore a purple sharara as she posed while sitting in a boat

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Actress at a temple

The Atrangi Re actress opted for a white with black print kurta as she visited the Mahakal temple

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan in ethnic wear

Sara shared a video of her in a chikankari kurta and looked beautiful

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara in white

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur visit. The actress donned a pretty white kurta

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara added colour to her white kurta by wearing a multicoloured dupatta

 Sara gives a twist to white

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

 Sara looks beautiful

Sara Ali Khan shared a pretty picture of her in mix-and-match ethnic wear

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara at backwaters

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her watching the sunset in ethnic wear

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan prays at a temple

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in simple ethnics as she prays at the temple

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara in a multicolour wear

The actress opts for colourful outfit as she wished her fans on Eid

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara in Bihar

Sara Ali Khan wore a simple blue colour kurta paired with pink pajamas

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s date night outfits

Click Here