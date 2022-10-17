Sara Ali Khan's desi looks during travel
Akriti Anand
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara Ali Khan rocks purple
Sara wore a purple sharara as she posed while sitting in a boat
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Actress at a temple
The Atrangi Re actress opted for a white with black print kurta as she visited the Mahakal temple
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara Ali Khan in ethnic wear
Sara shared a video of her in a chikankari kurta and looked beautiful
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara in white
Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur visit. The actress donned a pretty white kurta
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara added colour to her white kurta by wearing a multicoloured dupatta
Sara gives a twist to white
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara looks beautiful
Sara Ali Khan shared a pretty picture of her in mix-and-match ethnic wear
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara at backwaters
Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her watching the sunset in ethnic wear
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan prays at a temple
Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in simple ethnics as she prays at the temple
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara in a multicolour wear
The actress opts for colourful outfit as she wished her fans on Eid
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara in Bihar
Sara Ali Khan wore a simple blue colour kurta paired with pink pajamas
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s date night outfits