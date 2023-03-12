MAR 12, 2023
Sara Ali Khan’s Diet Diary
“It used to be unhealthy, but I’ve learned and realized that food is important for its nutrition, energy, and how it makes you feel. With the right balance and in moderation, one can have a healthy and accepting relationship with food” - Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Relationship With Food
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan once said that ‘Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana’ is a warm hug to her. It is like boiled eggs which are not really made for cooking
Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana
It changes and depends on what I’m doing. If I’m shooting, then it's boiled eggs, boiled veggies, grilled chicken, grilled fish, bhindi, etc. If not, then breakfast is everything on the buffet” - Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Breakfast
Sara has Sarso ka Saag, Makke ki roti, Butter Chicken, Dakshinayan’s Uthappams, or even visits Farmers Café in Mumbai for lunch
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Lunch
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Dinner
“For dinner, maybe Bastian, but it all depends on my schedule” - said the actress
Favourite Cuisine “North Indian cuisine is my favorite, and especially, Sarso ka Saag, Makke ki Roti, and Kali Daal, are my favourite picks” - Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Favourite Cuisine
“Whether it’s in Delhi or it’s in New York, I enjoy street food markets and have had the best experiences with them” - Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Favourite Culinary Experience
“My favourite indulgence is dark chocolate. A close second is Farmer Café’s desserts” - said the actress
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Favourite Secret Indulgence
“My favourite restaurant in India is Dakshinayan (Juhu) for their South Indian food” - Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Favourite Restaurant In India
You will always find Ice, Greek yogurt, fruits, eggs, and cucumbers in Sara’s refrigerator
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
5 Things To Be Always Available in Sara’s Refrigerator
