Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 12, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s Diet Diary

“It used to be unhealthy, but I’ve learned and realized that food is important for its nutrition, energy, and how it makes you feel. With the right balance and in moderation, one can have a healthy and accepting relationship with food” - Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Relationship With Food

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan once said that ‘Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana’ is a warm hug to her. It is like boiled eggs which are not really made for cooking 

Maa Ke Hath Ka Khana

It changes and depends on what I’m doing. If I’m shooting, then it's boiled eggs, boiled veggies, grilled chicken, grilled fish, bhindi, etc. If not, then breakfast is everything on the buffet” - Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Breakfast

Sara has Sarso ka Saag, Makke ki roti, Butter Chicken, Dakshinayan’s Uthappams, or even visits Farmers Café in Mumbai for lunch

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Lunch

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Dinner

“For dinner, maybe Bastian, but it all depends on my schedule” - said the actress 

Favourite Cuisine “North Indian cuisine is my favorite, and especially, Sarso ka Saag, Makke ki Roti, and Kali Daal, are my favourite picks” - Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Favourite Cuisine 

“Whether it’s in Delhi or it’s in New York, I enjoy street food markets and have had the best experiences with them” - Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Favourite Culinary Experience

“My favourite indulgence is dark chocolate. A close second is Farmer Café’s desserts” - said the actress 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Favourite Secret Indulgence

“My favourite restaurant in India is Dakshinayan (Juhu) for their South Indian food” - Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Favourite Restaurant In India

You will always find Ice, Greek yogurt, fruits, eggs, and cucumbers in Sara’s refrigerator 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

5 Things To Be Always Available in Sara’s Refrigerator

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here