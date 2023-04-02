APRIL 02, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Mantra
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and often shares her gym sessions on Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s fitness
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan does not follow any strict diet plan
Diet
Sara Ali Khan makes sure to have a balanced meal everyday
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Balanced Meal
Sara Ali Khan has a fitness secret. Check out the next slides
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Fitness Secret
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Weight Loss For Inspiration
She follows a balanced regime and the actress is an inspiration to many for her weight loss transformation
She has a detox morning drink that helps to flush out toxins from the body
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Morning Drink
Blend 1 cup of water one-fourth tablespoon turmeric powder and 1 handful of spinach leaves and then drink
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
DIY Drink
This drink aids in weight loss and cleanses the digestive system
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Benefits
Sara Ali Khan’s morning detox water is a must try to start the day afresh
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Try It Out
