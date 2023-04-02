Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Entertainment

APRIL 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Mantra 

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and often shares her gym sessions on Instagram 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan’s fitness

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan does not follow any strict diet plan 

Diet

Sara Ali Khan makes sure to have a balanced meal everyday 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Balanced Meal

Sara Ali Khan has a fitness secret. Check out the next slides 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Fitness Secret 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Weight Loss For Inspiration 

She follows a balanced regime and the actress is an inspiration to many for her weight loss transformation 

She has a detox morning drink that helps to flush out toxins from the body 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Morning Drink

Blend 1 cup of water one-fourth tablespoon turmeric powder and 1 handful of spinach leaves and then drink 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

DIY Drink

This drink aids in weight loss and cleanses the digestive system 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Benefits 

Sara Ali Khan’s morning detox water is a must try to start the day afresh 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Try It Out 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here