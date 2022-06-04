Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's Istanbul travel diaries

Sampriti Dutta

JUNE 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara had a blast with her friends on this trip and her gang posed at aesthetic locations. Their bright smiles in this picture say it all

Friends

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara always makes it a point to visit the places of worship wherever she goes. Here, she can be seen in a peaceful mosque

Religious checkins

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s outfits on her Istanbul trip are to die for. This hot pink co-ord set was one of our favourites. She pulled this look off effortlessly

Cute outfits

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Turkey is a beautiful place with many picturesque locations. Sara left no opportunity to click pretty pictures and treated us with gorgeous shots

Aesthetic clicks

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara had a blast with her loved ones on this trip. Here is another beautiful shot of hers with her friend

Unfiltered smiles

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara captured the Turkey captital’s grandeur and kept it in her treasure of Istanbul pictures

Grandeur

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

What is a trip without a good old black and white, rusty picture? Well, Sara is an Instagram expert who knows how to take the best pictures

Cinematic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A relaxing dip in a swimming pool is one of the best things about being on a vacation. Sara’s toned physique in this picture looks envious

Refreshing swim

Sara spent a lot of time by the waters during this trip. In this picture, she can be seen posing at Bosphorus Strait right in between the Asian and European side

Ocean

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This beautiful trip is sure to be filled with priceless memories and happy moments that Sara will forever carry with her

Precious memories

