Sara Ali Khan's Istanbul travel diaries
Sampriti Dutta
JUNE 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara had a blast with her friends on this trip and her gang posed at aesthetic locations. Their bright smiles in this picture say it all
Friends
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara always makes it a point to visit the places of worship wherever she goes. Here, she can be seen in a peaceful mosque
Religious checkins
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara’s outfits on her Istanbul trip are to die for. This hot pink co-ord set was one of our favourites. She pulled this look off effortlessly
Cute outfits
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Turkey is a beautiful place with many picturesque locations. Sara left no opportunity to click pretty pictures and treated us with gorgeous shots
Aesthetic clicks
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara had a blast with her loved ones on this trip. Here is another beautiful shot of hers with her friend
Unfiltered smiles
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara captured the Turkey captital’s grandeur and kept it in her treasure of Istanbul pictures
Grandeur
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
What is a trip without a good old black and white, rusty picture? Well, Sara is an Instagram expert who knows how to take the best pictures
Cinematic
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A relaxing dip in a swimming pool is one of the best things about being on a vacation. Sara’s toned physique in this picture looks envious
Refreshing swim
Sara spent a lot of time by the waters during this trip. In this picture, she can be seen posing at Bosphorus Strait right in between the Asian and European side
Ocean
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This beautiful trip is sure to be filled with priceless memories and happy moments that Sara will forever carry with her
Precious memories
