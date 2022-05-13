Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 13, 2022
Sara Ali Khan's love for mini dresses
Bewitching in black
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in this bodycon black dress with dramatic sleeves
Sequin queen
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks lovely in this mini sequined dress that also has a semi-sheer cowl neck
She looks stunning in this bodycon nude shade off-shoulder dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stylish & Elegant
Sara exudes charm in this one-shoulder white dress with a plunging neckline
Divine in white
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Go Retro
She aces the retro look like a pro with this polka dot print off-shoulder dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress looks ravishing in this red bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a plunging neckline with lapels
Diva in red
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks like a vision in a white bodycon dress that has full sleeves, embellishments and embroidery over it
Hello Fashionista
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks like an ‘electric’ barbie in this off-shoulder metallic mini dress
Barbie Doll
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This white and red striped off-shoulder dress gives festive vibes and Sara nailed it
Like a candy
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She has donned this pretty dress with floral prints and made us swoon over her
Beach babe
