MAY 13, 2022

Sara Ali Khan's love for mini dresses

Bewitching in black

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in this bodycon black dress with dramatic sleeves

Sequin queen

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks lovely in this mini sequined dress that also has a semi-sheer cowl neck

She looks stunning in this bodycon nude shade off-shoulder dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stylish & Elegant

Sara exudes charm in this one-shoulder white dress with a plunging neckline

Divine in white

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Go Retro

She aces the retro look like a pro with this polka dot print off-shoulder dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress looks ravishing in this red bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a plunging neckline with lapels

Diva in red

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks like a vision in a white bodycon dress that has full sleeves, embellishments and embroidery over it

Hello Fashionista

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks like an ‘electric’ barbie in this off-shoulder metallic mini dress

Barbie Doll

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This white and red striped off-shoulder dress gives festive vibes and Sara nailed it

Like a candy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She has donned this pretty dress with floral prints and made us swoon over her

Beach babe

