Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan's style evolution
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara loves to wear ethnic ensembles and here she donned a white suit and carried a metallic purse
Ethnic diva
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress opted for a blue boho co-ord set for an event
Boho babe
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Simmba actress exuded charm as she wore a black top with pink metallic pants
Y2K fashion
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked beautiful as she wore a floral dress with thigh-high boots
Flower power
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara picked a bodycon white dress with full sleeves and looked absolutely pretty
Pristine in white
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pretty in pink
The Pataudi Princess looked pretty as a peach in this floral white suit with matching earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked ravishing in this black and white picture
Monochromatic baby
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Kedarnath actress turned heads in a pretty and quirky saree
Saree not sorry
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
We love how she carried this black lacy top and looked dreamy
Bewitching in black
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She raised temperature in a black cut out dress with minimal makeup
Hotness alert
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s love for earrings