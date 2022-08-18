Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's style evolution

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara loves to wear ethnic ensembles and here she donned a white suit and carried a metallic purse

Ethnic diva

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress opted for a blue boho co-ord set for an event

Boho babe

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Simmba actress exuded charm as she wore a black top with pink metallic pants

Y2K fashion

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked beautiful as she wore a floral dress with thigh-high boots

Flower power

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara picked a bodycon white dress with full sleeves and looked absolutely pretty

Pristine in white

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pretty in pink

The Pataudi Princess looked pretty as a peach in this floral white suit with matching earrings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked ravishing in this black and white picture

Monochromatic baby

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Kedarnath actress turned heads in a pretty and quirky saree

Saree not sorry

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

We love how she carried this black lacy top and looked dreamy

Bewitching in black

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She raised temperature in a black cut out dress with minimal makeup

Hotness alert

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s love for earrings

Click Here