Heading 3
Sara to Alia, Celebs’ love for Rajasthan
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Udaipur as she went for a boat ride in a lake
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Just like Sara, Ananya is also in awe of the beauty of Udaipur
Ananya Panday
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika had visited Ranthambore for New Year celebrations with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kareena and Saif made for a stylish couple as they enjoyed a bonfire night in Ranthambore
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor enjoyed a quick trip to Rajasthan for a shoot and made the most of it
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina enjoyed her time shooting for Phone Bhoot in Udaipur with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter
Katrina Kaif
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself as she headed out for a jungle safari
Alia Bhatt
Soha and Kunal Kemmu were all smiles with their daughter Inaaya as they headed out for a safari
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara shared a video summerising her Ranthambore visit on social media. The Kabir Singh actress was all smiles as she welcomed 2022 in nature’s lap
Kiara Advani
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza enjoyed the natural beauty of Ranthambore during a vacation with her mother
Dia Mirza
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's tracksuit collection