Sara to Alia, Celebs’ love for Rajasthan

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara was seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Udaipur as she went for a boat ride in a lake

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Just like Sara, Ananya is also in awe of the beauty of Udaipur

Ananya Panday

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika had visited Ranthambore for New Year celebrations with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kareena and Saif made for a stylish couple as they enjoyed a bonfire night in Ranthambore

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor enjoyed a quick trip to Rajasthan for a shoot and made the most of it

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina enjoyed her time shooting for Phone Bhoot in Udaipur with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

Katrina Kaif

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself as she headed out for a jungle safari

Alia Bhatt

Soha and Kunal Kemmu were all smiles with their daughter Inaaya as they headed out for a safari

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara shared a video summerising her Ranthambore visit on social media. The Kabir Singh actress was all smiles as she welcomed 2022 in nature’s lap

Kiara Advani

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza enjoyed the natural beauty of Ranthambore during a vacation with her mother

Dia Mirza

