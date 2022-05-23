ENTERTAINMENT

Priyakshi Sharma

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 23, 2022

Heading 3

Sara to Alia; Stars in deep-neck outfits

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia exudes boss lady vibes in this royal blue pantsuit with a plunging neckline

Kiara Advani

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress took the internet by storm, as she shared this photo in a glittery blue jumpsuit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

A few days after her wedding to Nick Jonas, PeeCee rocked her mangalsutra and sindoor with his blingy gown with a deep neckline, as she graced an event

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looks drop-dead gorgeous in this yellow maxi dress. The actress has kept her hair down, while she styled them in beachy waves

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves with this gorgeous, body-hugging mirror gown

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking for some style inspiration for your beach trip, this summer? Take cues from Ananya Panday!

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks captivating as she dons this stunning black and golden Manish Malhotra lehenga with a deep neck

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Disha Patani left the temperature soaring in his lavender coloured bodycon mini dress

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Shraddha left fans mesmerised as she wore this glitzy gown during Saaho promotions

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress looks every bit glamourous as she strikes a pose in this golden bodycon dress with a plunging neckline

Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik & Kiara promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Click Here