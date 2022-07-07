Heading 3

Sara to Disha: Celebs in cut-out dresses

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This gorgeous black dress made us swoon over Janhvi. She looked mesmerising and stunning and turned heads

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara wore this look to Pinkvilla Style Icons awards. The bold and unique dress made everyone go wow

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday’s bubbly personality is loved by all. This adorable green cut-out dress went well with Ananya’s aesthetic

Ananya Panday

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria is one of the hottest actresses in the industry. Cheetah print and cut-out, both on Tara make a deadly combination

Tara Sutaria

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha rocks whatever she wears. But we have a special place in our hearts for this floral look

Disha Patani

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

This gorgeous pink dress with a netted bodice looks splendid! Kriti’s perfect physique is flaunted with this dress

Kriti Sanon

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma won hearts with this denim attire. The unique cut in the middle added that x-factor to the whole outfit

Anushka Sharma

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone is the style icon for many. She peaked with this spicy orange dress and made fans go crazy

Deepika Padukone

When in doubt, go black! Mrunal’s this choice of black attire made her look super smart and chic and we are still not over this look

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: SRK to Kajol Stars with expensive homes

Click Here