Sara to Disha: Celebs in cut-out dresses
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This gorgeous black dress made us swoon over Janhvi. She looked mesmerising and stunning and turned heads
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara wore this look to Pinkvilla Style Icons awards. The bold and unique dress made everyone go wow
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday’s bubbly personality is loved by all. This adorable green cut-out dress went well with Ananya’s aesthetic
Ananya Panday
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria is one of the hottest actresses in the industry. Cheetah print and cut-out, both on Tara make a deadly combination
Tara Sutaria
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha rocks whatever she wears. But we have a special place in our hearts for this floral look
Disha Patani
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
This gorgeous pink dress with a netted bodice looks splendid! Kriti’s perfect physique is flaunted with this dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma won hearts with this denim attire. The unique cut in the middle added that x-factor to the whole outfit
Anushka Sharma
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone is the style icon for many. She peaked with this spicy orange dress and made fans go crazy
Deepika Padukone
When in doubt, go black! Mrunal’s this choice of black attire made her look super smart and chic and we are still not over this look
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
