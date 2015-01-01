The Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar is making her Cannes Film Festival debut this year
Manushi Chillar
Image : Manushi Chillar’s Instagram
She made her bollywood debut with Anek and hails from Nagaland. Andrea will showcase the Indian cinematic culture on the international platform
Andrea Kevichusa
Image : Andrea Kevichusa’s Instagram
Debutant at the Cannes, Anushka Sharma will be joined by Hollywood actor Kate Winslet to pay tribute to women in cinema
Anushka Sharma
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The Red Carpet 2023 will scream elegance and royalty as Aditi Rao Hyadri is set to make heads turn
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image : Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The young millennial star who last appeared in ‘Gaslight’ will be gracing
the Cannes Red Carpet. Her first post from the French Riviera is mesmerizing
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The Sita Ramam actor who has an impeccable style quotient is making her Cannes debut too
Mrunal Thakur
Image : Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram
The ace actor who has impressed audience with acting skills will now dress to impress people at Cannes Film Festival
Vijay Varma
Image : Vijay Varma’s Instagram
The Tollywood actor who has also made her presence felt in Bollywood will walk the red carpet
Tamanaah Bhatia
Image : Tamanaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Content Creator Dolly Singh has a great sense of humour. Known for ‘Raju ki Mummy’ videos, she will be attending the auspicious film festival
Dolly Singh
Image : Dolly Singh’s Instagram’s Instagram
The Former Miss World has already made several red carpet appearances at Cannes and will be representing Indian Delegation again in 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
The Miss Diva 2015 who also prominently appears in Hindi cinema will be seen making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival
Urvashi Rautela
Image : Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram
Sunny Leone is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes with her film ‘Kennedy’ where she plays the lead role
Sunny Leone
Image : Sunny Leone’s Instagram
The sultry beauty will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian contingent led by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan
Esha Gupta
Image : Esha Gupta’s Instagram
The daughter of well known singer Kumar Sanu will make her debut at the film festival in 2023
Shanon K
Image : Shannon K’s Instagram
Anurag Kashyap will be walking the red carpet for his feature narrative Kennedy, which will be screened at Cannes Midnight Screening
Anurag Kashyap
Image : Pinkvilla
Renowned for his podcasts with the celebrities from different walks of lives, he'll be gracing the Cannes Film Festival
Ranveer Allahbadia
Image : Ranveer Allahbadia’s Instagram
The social media influencer who has made content with celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh among others will be seen at the Cannes Film Festival
Ruhee Dosani
Image : Ruhee Dosani’s Instagram
The popular Indian-American fashion content creator will be making her presence felt at Cannes 2023
Niharika NM
Image : Niharika NM’s Instagram