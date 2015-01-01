Heading 3

Sara-Esha: Indians at Cannes' Red carpet

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 17, 2023

The Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar is making her Cannes Film Festival debut this year

Manushi Chillar

Image : Manushi Chillar’s Instagram

She made her bollywood debut with Anek and hails from Nagaland. Andrea will showcase the Indian cinematic culture on the international platform

Andrea Kevichusa

Image : Andrea Kevichusa’s Instagram

Debutant at the Cannes, Anushka Sharma will be joined by Hollywood actor Kate Winslet to pay tribute to women in cinema

Anushka Sharma

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The Red Carpet 2023 will scream elegance and royalty as Aditi Rao Hyadri is set to make heads turn

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image : Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram

The young millennial star who last appeared in ‘Gaslight’ will be gracing
the Cannes Red Carpet. Her first post from the French Riviera is mesmerizing

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The Sita Ramam actor who has an impeccable style quotient is making her Cannes debut too

Mrunal Thakur

Image : Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram

The ace actor who has impressed audience with acting skills will now dress to impress people at Cannes Film Festival

Vijay Varma

Image : Vijay Varma’s Instagram

The Tollywood actor who has also made her presence felt in Bollywood will walk the red carpet

Tamanaah Bhatia

Image : Tamanaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Content Creator Dolly Singh has a great sense of humour. Known for ‘Raju ki Mummy’ videos, she will be attending the auspicious film festival

Dolly Singh

Image : Dolly Singh’s Instagram’s Instagram

The Former Miss World has already made several red carpet appearances at Cannes and will be representing Indian Delegation again in 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram

The Miss Diva 2015 who also prominently appears in Hindi cinema will be seen making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

Urvashi Rautela

Image : Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram

Sunny Leone is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes with her film ‘Kennedy’ where she plays the lead role

Sunny Leone

Image : Sunny Leone’s Instagram

The sultry beauty will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian contingent led by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan

Esha Gupta

Image : Esha Gupta’s Instagram

The daughter of well known singer Kumar Sanu will make her debut at the film festival in 2023

Shanon K

Image : Shannon K’s Instagram

Anurag Kashyap will be walking the red carpet for his feature narrative Kennedy, which will be screened at Cannes Midnight Screening

Anurag Kashyap

Image : Pinkvilla

Renowned for his podcasts with the celebrities from different walks of lives, he'll be gracing the Cannes Film Festival

Ranveer Allahbadia

Image : Ranveer Allahbadia’s Instagram

The social media influencer who has made content with celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh among others will be seen at the Cannes Film Festival

Ruhee Dosani

Image : Ruhee Dosani’s Instagram

The popular Indian-American fashion content creator will be making her presence felt at Cannes 2023

Niharika NM

Image : Niharika NM’s Instagram

