Entertainment

Rishika Shah 

FEB 09, 2022

Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan are sibling goals

Heading 3

Kashmir Diaries

Sara & Ibrahim recently took a trip to Kashmir and were seen riding snow bikes in Gulmarg

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The two look like absolute twins as they pose together in their winter clothes and sunglasses

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Travel Buddies

Sara and Ibrahim were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they posed in between the snow clad mountains

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

All Smiles 

Sara was seen clinging to her baby brother, Ibrahim as they posed for a group photo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Group Photo

We simply cannot get enough of this cuteness! Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh pose with their daddy cool

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Family Photo

Sara & Ibrahim are just as cute now as they were as kids, and this picture is proof!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Childhood Memories

Sara holds her brother close and gives him all her warmth as they pose in the cold

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sibling Hug

This picture is literally sibling goals! Sara feeds her brother as the latter is busy on his phone

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Cuteness Alert

Just like the cold weather, Sara & Ibrahim also enjoy the water and were seen indulging in a swim race

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Water Babies

The duo also likes to play some physical activities together and were seen playing badminton as one team

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Badminton Partners

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who found love after divorce

Click Here