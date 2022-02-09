Entertainment
Rishika Shah
FEB 09, 2022
Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan are sibling goals
Kashmir Diaries
Sara & Ibrahim recently took a trip to Kashmir and were seen riding snow bikes in Gulmarg
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The two look like absolute twins as they pose together in their winter clothes and sunglasses
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Travel Buddies
Sara and Ibrahim were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they posed in between the snow clad mountains
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
All Smiles
Sara was seen clinging to her baby brother, Ibrahim as they posed for a group photo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Group Photo
We simply cannot get enough of this cuteness! Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh pose with their daddy cool
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Family Photo
Sara & Ibrahim are just as cute now as they were as kids, and this picture is proof!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Childhood Memories
Sara holds her brother close and gives him all her warmth as they pose in the cold
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sibling Hug
This picture is literally sibling goals! Sara feeds her brother as the latter is busy on his phone
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cuteness Alert
Just like the cold weather, Sara & Ibrahim also enjoy the water and were seen indulging in a swim race
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Water Babies
The duo also likes to play some physical activities together and were seen playing badminton as one team
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Badminton Partners
