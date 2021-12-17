Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s bond
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 17, 2021
Pure bond
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are incredibly close siblings who adore and embrace one another
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
New Year’s Eve
Last year, the two celebrated New Year's Eve together, and Sara penned, "With my brother, it's always the best cheers
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Snow adventures
During their Gulmarg vacation, the two went on some snow adventures and looked stunning
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Piggy backing
Here, Ibrahim carries his sister on his shoulders, looking like absolute goals during their vacation in Goa
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Goofing around
The duo looked adorable as they made weird expressions while sipping juices during their Maldives vacation
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Ibrahim and Sara frequently work out together, as evidenced by this post-workout photo, which radiated their post-workout glow
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Post workout
Pool time
During their Maldives vacation, the two looked absolutely lovely while having fun in the pool
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
The two frequently hit adventures together, and here's a glimpse of them from their scuba diving experience in the Maldives
Scuba diving
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
This picture of the brother-sister duo looked breathtaking as they were caught in the moment admiring the sunset
Sundowner
(Source- Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Winter looks served by Ananya Panday