nov 4, 2021
Sara & Janhvi's Kedarnath trip
Sara took her friend Janhvi ‘back to where it all began’ for her as the girls took a trip to Kedarnath
The girls were seen posing in front of the snow capped mountains with vermillion on their foreheads, dressed in bomber jackets
Sara posed in an all-black outfit while Janhvi wore a holographic jacket teamed with tie-dye pants as the duo sat on a rock
The star kids enjoyed a serene time by the lake. Janhvi opted for ethnic wear while Sara was seen dressed in neon
The girls made the most of their time and took lots of selfies in the cold weather
Friends who pray together, stay together! The duo visited all the temples together
The girls took a picture outside every small temple that they visited
While Janhvi was spotted wearing a black turtleneck, Sara opted for a white jacket and a grey scarf when they went to offer their prayers
The duo gave us major friendship goals as Janhvi was seen wearing Sara’s scarf and they posed together with their tour guide
The girls were seen offering their prayers as the locals surrounded them
