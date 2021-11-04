nov 4, 2021

Sara & Janhvi's Kedarnath trip

Sara took her friend Janhvi ‘back to where it all began’ for her as the girls took a trip to Kedarnath

The girls were seen posing in front of the snow capped mountains with vermillion on their foreheads, dressed in bomber jackets

Sara posed in an all-black outfit while Janhvi wore a holographic jacket teamed with tie-dye pants as the duo sat on a rock

The star kids enjoyed a serene time by the lake. Janhvi opted for ethnic wear while Sara was seen dressed in neon

The girls made the most of their time and took lots of selfies in the cold weather

Friends who pray together, stay together! The duo visited all the temples together

The girls took a picture outside every small temple that they visited

While Janhvi was spotted wearing a black turtleneck, Sara opted for a white jacket and a grey scarf when they went to offer their prayers

The duo gave us major friendship goals as Janhvi was seen wearing Sara’s scarf and they posed together with their tour guide

The girls were seen offering their prayers as the locals surrounded them

