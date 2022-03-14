Entertainment

MAR 14, 2022

Sara Khan's controversies

Bathtub video leak

The actress was once caught in a scandal after her sister Ayra Khan posted a video on her Instagram account showing Sara nude inside a bathtub. Despite the fact that the video was immediately removed, it caused quite a stir among users

In 2010, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married on Bigg Boss 4. However, they divorced only two months later. She caused quite a stir due to this and her close friends stated the couple got a hefty amount to marry on the show

Sara Khan & Ali Merchant

People mocked the actress for having lip surgery, which she clarified as having lip fillers and denied having any surgery

Lip surgery controversy

She was in a relationship with another controversial celebrity, Paras Chhabra, which generated quite a fuss

Relationship with Paras Chhabra

They split up after a while and Sara alleged that Paras was using her name to gain more publicity

Sara went naked in a music video titled Black Heart. The actress was heavily trolled for the video and many people criticised her for bringing her community down

Black heart music video

The actress was once detained in Pakistan for staying longer than permitted on her visa. She was sentenced to six days in jail and fined, as a consequence

Arrested in Pakistan

However, the actress disputed everything and stated that she was fined in the country

The actress once made a statement about burkhas that outraged the Muslim community. She later apologised for hurting the sentiments of the community

Remark on Burkha

