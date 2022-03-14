Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
MAR 14, 2022
Sara Khan's controversies
Bathtub video leak
The actress was once caught in a scandal after her sister Ayra Khan posted a video on her Instagram account showing Sara nude inside a bathtub. Despite the fact that the video was immediately removed, it caused quite a stir among users
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
In 2010, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married on Bigg Boss 4. However, they divorced only two months later. She caused quite a stir due to this and her close friends stated the couple got a hefty amount to marry on the show
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
Sara Khan & Ali Merchant
People mocked the actress for having lip surgery, which she clarified as having lip fillers and denied having any surgery
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
Lip surgery controversy
She was in a relationship with another controversial celebrity, Paras Chhabra, which generated quite a fuss
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
Relationship with Paras Chhabra
They split up after a while and Sara alleged that Paras was using her name to gain more publicity
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
Sara went naked in a music video titled Black Heart. The actress was heavily trolled for the video and many people criticised her for bringing her community down
Black heart music video
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
The actress was once detained in Pakistan for staying longer than permitted on her visa. She was sentenced to six days in jail and fined, as a consequence
Arrested in Pakistan
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
However, the actress disputed everything and stated that she was fined in the country
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
The actress once made a statement about burkhas that outraged the Muslim community. She later apologised for hurting the sentiments of the community
Remark on Burkha
Image: Sara Khan Instagram
