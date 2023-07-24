Heading 3

Sara-Kiara: Celebs who are Leo 

Kajol has been a part of iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more! She was born on the 5th of August 1974

Kajol 

Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram 

Sanon made her acting debut with Heropanti. The Mimi protagonist is all set to turn 33 on the 27th of July

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

Kriti Sanon

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star loves drama and she is generous. The diva was born on the 12th of August 

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Huma Qureshi is appreciated for her role in the movie Tarla. Her fans send her birthday wishes on 28th of July 

Huma Qureshi 

Image: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram 

 Jacqueliene Fernandez 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram 

Jacqueline is known for her role in the Housefull series. She is a Leo, born on the 11th of August 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Kiara Advani

Kiara is a household name for her role in Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and many more movies. The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist will turn 31 on the 31st of July

Saif Ali Khan and his daughter share the same zodiac sign- Leo. He was born on August 16, 1970 

Saif Ali Khan 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt is acclaimed for his role in KGF- Chapter 2 and the Munna Bhai series. The talented star will turn 64 on the 29th of July 

Sanjay Dutt 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Pannu has been a part of many female-led movies like Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, and many more. Her fans warmly send her birthday wishes on 1st August 

Image: Genelia D’Souza’s Instagram 

The Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na star is confident and loyal. These are Leo traits as she is born on 5th August 

Genelia D’Souza

