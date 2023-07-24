Heading 3
Sara-Kiara: Celebs who are Leo
Kajol has been a part of iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more! She was born on the 5th of August 1974
Kajol
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Sanon made her acting debut with Heropanti. The Mimi protagonist is all set to turn 33 on the 27th of July
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star loves drama and she is generous. The diva was born on the 12th of August
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Huma Qureshi is appreciated for her role in the movie Tarla. Her fans send her birthday wishes on 28th of July
Huma Qureshi
Image: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
Jacqueliene Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram
Jacqueline is known for her role in the Housefull series. She is a Leo, born on the 11th of August
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara is a household name for her role in Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and many more movies. The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist will turn 31 on the 31st of July
Saif Ali Khan and his daughter share the same zodiac sign- Leo. He was born on August 16, 1970
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt is acclaimed for his role in KGF- Chapter 2 and the Munna Bhai series. The talented star will turn 64 on the 29th of July
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Pannu has been a part of many female-led movies like Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, and many more. Her fans warmly send her birthday wishes on 1st August
Image: Genelia D’Souza’s Instagram
The Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na star is confident and loyal. These are Leo traits as she is born on 5th August
Genelia D’Souza
