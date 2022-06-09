Heading 3

Sara to Nora: Celebs who rock beachwear

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Every time Kat posts a bikini picture, she sets the internet on fire

Katrina Kaif

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She is one of the hottest celebs in B-town and this photo in a leopard printed beachwear proves it

Nora Fatehi

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She has one of the best physiques in the industry and often makes heads turn with her bikini pictures

Disha Patani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The star owes the social media with her beach pics in bikinis and with curves like her, we aren’t surprised

Tara Sutaria

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Everyone is aware of her fitness journey. Sara knows how to show off her svelte body on social media

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

With a lean body and toned legs, the actress looks stylish in this pastel colour bikini

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

This star kid is blessed with one of the best physiques

Shanaya Kapoor

She looks sexy in this yellow bikini and flaunts her toned figure

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is active on social media and loves to flaunt her bikini body (and, we are not complaining)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She has one of the best curves and the actress always mesmerises her fans with her photos

Janhvi Kapoor

