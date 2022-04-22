Keerthy Suresh paired the saree with a solid silk blouse and accessorized the ensemble with a beaded choker, matching earrings, and bangles. Can't miss the floral hair bun
Mesmerising as ever
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
She slipped into a white sheer organza saree and looked mesmerising as ever. The actress paired the saree with a statement diamond necklace, earrings, a messy bun and subtle makeup
The actress opted for a handwoven chilly red georgette Banarasi. She completed her ethnic look with chandelier jhumkas, Kundan choker necklace, bangles, bindi and left her hair in soft curls
Six yards of grace
Keerthy Suresh experimented with her saree a mustard brocade saree and trench coat. She added a statement set to complement her overall appearance with a sleek bun and makeup that was on point
experimental with ethnic
The stunner wore a sandy beige pre-pleated saree with ruffles and tiered layers on the skirt of the six yards and gave a boho touch with silver jewellery. And for makeup, she went for bold kohl eyes
Boho chic look
Vibrant hues
Keerthy Suresh brightened up our day in a yellow chiffon saree and looked simple yet elegant. The actress paired it with a matching strap blouse, dangler earrings,minimal makeup and rocked the look
Keerthy Suresh aces Kerala white saree like a pro every time. Her classic white saree with a lovely blouse, floral hair bun, traditional jewellery and bindi is a die to look anyday
Beautiful in Kerala saree
Keerthy Suresh looks right out of a dream in a bright green saree and contrasting red blouse. With an oomph of a gold choker, necklace and jhumkas, she looked like a pretty Indian bride
Gives cues for an Indian bride
Keerthy took a saree look to another level with a pop of formal with a stylish white blazer to the team up accentuated by a stylish black belt around her waist.She completed the look with minimal makeup and sleek pulled mid parted hairbun, looked all beautiful
A formal saree
