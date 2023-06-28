Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 28, 2023
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Know more
Kartik and Kiara have reunited for the film after their previous box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
#1
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik plays the role of an Orphan Gujurati Boy called Satyaprem and the song Gujju Pataka received immense love
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
#2
The film is directed by the National Film Award winner Sameer Vidwans
#3
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs 25 crores for doing the film
#4
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
#5
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The film was initially titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ but after receiving a backslash the makers changed the name
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#6
Kiara has reportedly charged Rs 4 crores for the film
The film has an estimated budget of Rs 60 crores
#7
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The movie has entertainment, romance, and soulful music
#8
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#9
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The makers have recreated the famous song ‘Pasoori’ for the film and it is sung by Arijit Singh
Image : Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
The film has been anticipated by the audience and can't wait to see the chemistry they create on-screen
#10
