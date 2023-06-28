Heading 3

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Know more

Kartik and Kiara have reunited for the film after their previous box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

#1

Kartik plays the role of an Orphan Gujurati Boy called Satyaprem and the song Gujju Pataka received immense love

#2

The film is directed by the National Film Award winner Sameer Vidwans

#3

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly charged Rs 25 crores for doing the film

#4

#5

The film was initially titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ but after receiving a backslash the makers changed the name

#6

Kiara has reportedly charged Rs 4 crores for the film

The film has an estimated budget of Rs 60 crores

#7

The movie has entertainment, romance, and soulful music

#8

#9

The makers have recreated the famous song ‘Pasoori’ for the film and it is sung by Arijit Singh

The film has been anticipated by the audience and can't wait to see the chemistry they create on-screen

#10

